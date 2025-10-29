Defense attorney Andrea Burkhart writes that she was reassured by the judge’s ruling yesterday in the Tyler Robinson case in deciding that Robinson can attend court in person wearing regular clothes but must remain shackled.

The ruling on the motion required “careful balancing” of the rights of Tyler Robinson and the rights of the public, who had no representative in the courtroom, she noted.

“After watching his ruling and considering his reasoning, I have a lot more confidence that Judge Graf is going to be a careful adjudicator and a fair authority throughout the process,” Burkhart wrote on her Substack, called Legal Color Commentary.

Judge Tony F. Graf Jr. has only been a judge for five months, but he has significant experience as a prosecutor and was previously head of the special victims unit for the Utah County Attorney’s Office. (file photo)

Andrea Burkhart is a licensed defense attorney in Washington state where she practiced for almost two decades. She now travels the country, attending high-profile trials and providing analysis and commentary to her followers on her YouTube channel and in her Substack newsletter.

She covered the Richard Allen trial in the Delphi murders case in Indiana last year, and is expected to cover the trial of Tyler Robinson, who is facing a capital murder charge for the Sept. 10 killing of Charlie Kirk.

You can watch the full video of yesterday’s hearing here:

You can watch Andrea Burkhart’s video commentary of the hearing here:

The only actual motion that Judge Graf had to rule on at yesterday’s hearing was whether Robinson can appear in court in regular clothing instead of prison garb, and without shackles.

But in the back and forth over these issues, both the defense and the prosecution — the Utah County Attorney’s Office — said they don’t want cameras in the courtroom, for the pre-trial hearings or for the trial itself.

“How Judge Graf handled the request to remove the cameras was a litmus test for his commitment to transparency, and he passed with flying colors,” wrote Burkhart. “Had he wanted to remove the cameras from the courtroom, he had a golden opportunity to do so by accepting the joint position of the State and the defense that doing so was necessary to protect Mr. Robinson’s right to a fair trial. Stipulated requests are easy to grant and rarely rejected. But when it comes to transparency, Judge Graf recognized that the parties aren’t the only ones with interests in stake; the visibility of the case affects not only the viewing public, but the integrity of the institution.”

Judge Graf, Burkhart writes, appears to recognize that the courts are there to serve the public, and therefore, intense focus on the part of the public is the court’s “duty and responsibility” to bear.

Judge Tony F. Graf, Jr. was appointed to the Fourth District Court in Provo by by Governor Spencer Cox in May of this year. He started his college career at Salt Lake Community College, when he earned an associate’s degree, and then moved on to the University of Utah, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in history and a law degree. He went on to get a master’s degree in criminal justice from Weber State University.

Prior to being appointed a judge, Graf was the deputy county attorney (prosecutor) in Davis County, north of Salt Lake City, where he prosecuted physical and sexual abuse cases. He previously led the special victims unit for the Utah County Attorney’s Office and served as a deputy district attorney in Salt Lake County. He was also:

An assistant attorney general in American Samoa;

A deputy district attorney in Lincoln County, Nevada; and

A special assistant U.S. Attorney in Washington, D.C.

He was also a city council member in the town of Tooele and was the past president of the Utah Minority Bar Association.

Last week, it was revealed that Judge Graf has issued a gag order to restrict what attorneys and others can say publicly about the case. And he also ordered all potential witnesses gagged, which would mean all 3,000 people who were in attendance at the event at Utah Valley University when Charlie Kirk was shot and killed.

There is also a concern about Graf’s politics, given that he was appointed by the pro-DEI governor of Utah, Spencer Cox, and given that he supported Black Lives Matter while serving as an elected member of the city council in Tooele.

