FBI Director Kash Patel said on Fox News today that investigators were able to retrieve a deleted text message that Tyler Robinson sent to friend in which he said he was going to kill Charlie Kirk.

Patel had earlier referred to a “note” that had been destroyed but that the FBI was still able to obtain, but in a later interview on Fox News, Patel referred to it as a text message.

Tyler Robinson with his father, Matt Robinson [Facebook]

Patel said it was a text message “in which he [Robinson] claimed that he had an opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and he was going to do it, because of his hatred for what Charlie stood for.”

This means at least one friend of Robinson’s knew in advance of Robinson’s intention to assassinate Charlie Kirk in Utah and chose not to notify the police.

The name of the friend who received the text message was not revealed.

Authorities have said that Robinson’s Transsexual roommate and boyfriend, Lance Triggs, expressed shock on learning what Robinson had done, and had handed over his phone to police.

Lance Triggs, the boyfriend and roommate of Tyler Robinson. [Facebook]

But many are finding it difficult to believe that Triggs, who lived with Robinson in a three-bedroom apartment in St. George, Utah, and was involved in a romantic/sexual relationship with him, wouldn’t have known that he was planning the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox said on Sunday that Triggs was “shocked” to find out that Robinson had shot Charlie Kirk and that he was cooperating with police. He also confirmed that Triggs is the boyfriend of Robinson, and that Triggs is in the process of transitioning from male to female.

In his show on Real America’s Voice today, Steve Bannon raised the issue of what is happening in the Mormon church and the state of Utah, saying in visiting Utah last week, he saw more LGTBQ flags than American flags.

“People who think this is a deep red state, you are quite wrong,” he said. “You may argue it’s the bluest of the red states, when you look it, and this needs to be addressed.”

He said none of his viewers believe that 22-year-old Tyler Robinson acted alone to kill Charlie Kirk.

“Not one person in this audience believes the narrative we’re being spoonfed right now,” he said. ‘Not one person.”

Bannon also said it appears the investigation shifted over the weekend from an investigation into a single person to an investigation into a conspiracy to assassinate Charlie Kirk.

“I think you’re going to see a much more sophisticated, much broader investigation into this,” he said.

Bannon also railed against Utah Governor Spencer Cox who said yesterday on CNN that Charlie Kirk “had said some very inflammatory things” along with some good things.

“Cox represents the dead Republican Party that is too gutless to engage here and just wants to look the other way. He’s also a bald-faced liar.”

In the CNN interview, Cox had said the White House had called him and asked him to do national television interviews over the weekend, on the Charlie Kirk assassination.

Bannon said the truth is that the White House contacted Cox after the press briefing on Sept. 11 because Cox was saying something very different from what President Donald Trump was saying about the assassination.

Share

Leave a comment