The trial of Tyler Robinson will not be televised, in all likelihood.

The judge in the Charlie Kirk assassination case is expected to rule on Monday on a motion to ban all cameras in the courtroom — to include all still and video cameras — given that both the defense and the prosecution have requested this in motions to the court.

Under this likely scenario, there will be no photographs and no video of any part of the trial — including opening arguments by the prosecution and the defense; testimony by witnesses, friends, family members and experts; and cross-examination by attorneys for both sides. If Tyler Robinson takes the stand in his own defense, none of us will ever see it.

The only video and photographs will be of people walking into the courthouse in Provo, Utah, in the morning, and walking out at the end of the day.

Judge Tony F. Graf, Jr. of Utah’s Fourth District Court at the hearing on Oct. 2. (screenshot from video of court hearing)

With a limited number of seats in the courtroom, if the court bans cameras, only a small number of journalists will be permitted to observe the trial. This would put the court and the state of Utah in the position of being able to potentially control which media organizations and which reporters are permitted entrance to the courtroom, introducing the possibility of the government being able to influence how the trial is covered and what the American public is able to learn about it.

In a motion to the court on October 23, Tyler Robinson’s defense team argued against cameras in the courtroom by first citing a 1915 Supreme Court case, Frank v. Mangum, from the era before television was invented(!) There was no mention of cameras at all anywhere in the majority decision in this case or in the dissent. This was not a case that dealt with cameras in courtrooms in any way. It involved the question of whether Leo Frank, a Jewish man convicted in the murder of a 13-year-old girl who was his employee, had been deprived of due process because of what his lawyers referred to as a “mob scene” in and outside of the courtroom. (The Leo Frank case, incidentally, is the case that led to the founding of the Anti-Defamation League).

The Supreme Court ruled that no, Leo Frank had not been deprived of due process because one person in the courtroom had laughed once and because the crowd outside could be heard cheering as they learned of the verdict while the judge was still polling individual jurors to find out how they’d voted.

Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr. had dissented, along with one other justice, and in the dissenting opinion that he wrote he said: “Any judge who has sat with juries knows that, in spite of forms, they are extremely likely to be impregnated by the environing atmosphere.”

Again, this had nothing to do with televising a trial or allowing still cameras in courtrooms. Nothing at all. And it’s bizarre that this quote was used as the first one in arguing for cameras to be banned from a courtroom.

Tyler Robinson’s lawyers write, following the Justice Holmes quote: “Nowhere is this statement more true than where television cameras have been allowed into the courtroom at the pretrial stages of a criminal case or where television news crews are turned loose on those eager to obtain fame or fortune concerning a pending criminal case.”

But no evidence is stated to support this claim.

And what does it mean to be “impregnated” by the environment?

In what way would one or two television cameras in the courtroom cause jurors to be “impregnated” with the environment and how might that affect their ability to weigh the evidence and decide whether Tyler Robinson is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt?

More likely to be found guilty? Or less? Anyone who has reviewed the massive amount of attention being paid to the case online would probably conclude that Tyler Robinson is less likely to be found guilty given that so many online commentators have theorized about a second shooter, raised suspicions about members of the security team and questioned who had foreknowledge of the assassination of Charlie Kirk (implying involvement). Very few of them seem to believe in the Tyler Robinson-acted-alone-scenario that the prosecution has laid out.

And why would television cameras have to be turned loose on anyone? Why couldn’t one or two television cameras record and broadcast the goings-on in the courtroom, just as they do for city council meetings and for the U.S. Congress?

This is so routine now, to recognize that the people have a right to know how their government operates and to be able to watch the proceedings that it seems bizarre to suggest that the presence of one or two cameras would create an environment that would rob a defendant of due process under the law.

It seems much more likely that the threat to due process would come from not allowing cameras in the courtroom, having fewer eyes on the proceedings, not allowing a recording of exactly what was said, only allowing select members of the media in the door, so as to preclude those who may have studied the shooting more carefully and have more penetrating questions from being able to observe the trial and listen to what is said.

The second case cited to support the motion is Estes v. Texas, with a long quote starting with: “From the moment the trial judge announces that a case will be televised it becomes a cause celebre. The whole community, including prospective jurors, becomes interested in all the morbid details surrounding it.”

Does anyone think this isn’t already a cause celebre? Charlie Kirk’s assassination was the shot heard around the world. Almost three million people watched a recent Candace Owens video about the assassination — just on YouTube. The case is so hot that random British podcasters are now jumping in and doing videos on certain aspects of the case and racking up tens of thousands of views overnight.

So the defense attorneys are bluffing.

And every morbid detail has already been discussed by dozens of podcasters, YouTubers, Substackers and others, from the “cavitation” of Charlie’s neck, to the size of the bullet hole, the lack of an entry wound, every hand movement by his security team, the way he was carried to the SUV, the number of miles to the hospital, and the second-hand and third-hand descriptions of what the bullet did inside Charlie’s body.

Millions of people, some of them prospective jurors, have surely already absorbed some of this. So that ship has sailed. An announcement that the trial will be televised will have very little impact, given this new media environment.

However, an announcement that there will be no cameras allowed in the courtroom going forward will likely lead to more sinister theories and more rampant speculation about who may have been involved in the shooting or had foreknowledge of it, given that a decision to close the courtroom to cameras feels like an effort to hide something from the public.

If justice is to be served in the trial of Tyler Robinson, why not let Americans see it?

The defense team for Tyler Robinson, seated at the table at the court hearing on Oct. 2. (screenshot)

Kathryn Nester of Nester Lewis PLLC, one of Tyler Robinson’s defense attorneys, addresses the court at the Oct. 2 hearing. (screenshot)

Kathryn Nester, one of Tyler Robinson’s defense attorneys, addresses the court at the hearing on Oct. 2. (screenshot)

