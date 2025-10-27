At a hearing this afternoon in Utah, the judge said that Tyler Robinson can appear at all future court hearings in person and dressed in civilian clothes, instead of prison garb, but delayed a decision on cameras in the courtroom.

Crossroads Report sent a letter to the court and Judge Tony F. Graf first thing this morning, making the case for why cameras should be allowed and writing that banning cameras in the courtroom would likely “lead to less clarity about the case and less public confidence in the state’s administration of justice and more confusion, more suspicion and a greater sense that something is being hidden.”

Judge Graf did order today that although Robinson may wear civilian clothes in court from now on, he must be shackled at the hands and feet for safety reasons, though with the “least restrictive restraints.”

He also ordered that no photographs or video be taken of Robinson at future court appearances while he is standing in the courtroom or entering or leaving the courtroom, so as to preserve the presumption of innocence by not showing him wearing restraints.

This seems to indicate that Judge Graf will not be prohibiting cameras in the courtroom at future pre-trial hearings and perhaps also for the trial itself, as both the defense attorneys and the Utah County Sheriff’s Office were requesting.

Tyler Robinson at his first court appearance, by webcast from the county jail, wearing a restraining vest. Robinson has been charged with capital murder in the killing of Charlie Kirk. He’ll be able to attend all future hearings in person, wearing regular clothing.

