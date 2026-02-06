The morning that news broke in 2019 that Jeffrey Epstein had been found dead in his prison cell, someone made a post on a social media site called 4Chan, saying they work at the same prison and saw Epstein being wheeled out the day before.

The person made the post on 4Chan at 6:44 a.m. on Aug. 10, 2019, before Epstein’s death was announced publicly.

Specifically, the person wrote said that Epstein was taken out of the cell tier in a wheelchair late in the afternoon of the day before, on Aug. 9, 2019, after the 4:15 p.m. headcount.

He was taken out in a wheelchair, as though he were being taken to a medical appointment. His hands were handcuffed in front of him.

But — the person wrote — no triage nurse at the prison ever spoke to him.

“Next thing we know a trip van shows up?” he wrote. “We do not do releases on the weekends unless a judge orders it. Next thing we know, he’s put in a single man cell and hangs himself?”

It was announced the next day that Jeffrey Epstein had been found dead in his cell at 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 10, 2019. Both of the security guards had fallen asleep and failed to check on him every 30 minutes as they were supposed to, authorities said. And the security cameras had malfunctioned and had not recorded anything from in front of his cell.

Americans were outraged. With Epstein dead, the case against him was essentially closed. There would be no justice for the victims. Ever. No Jeffrey Epstein on the stand to be cross-examined. No answers for the biggest questions, including how he made his money.

In the 4chan post, the person claiming to work at the prison, the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Lower Manhattan, added that the van that had arrived to pick up Epstein did not sign in and they did not record the plate number as they usually do. He also said a man in a “green dress military outfit” was in the back of the van, according to the employee working in the prison tower who let him through the gate.

“You guys i am shaking right now but i think they switched him out,” he wrote in the last line of his post.

The author of this post has now been confirmed to be Roberto Grijalva, an employee of the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

His name was released last Friday as part of the latest batch of files related to the FBI’s investigation of Jeffrey Epstein. It came from records that were subpoenaed from 4Chan and other entities by U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York the day after Epstein’s death.

The 4chan post was widely discussed back in 2019, and online commenters pointed out that the corpse of Epstein that was wheeled out of the jail did not really look like Epstein at all. The nose was different, they said, and so were the ears.

But now, another photo has been released — one showing that Jeffrey Epstein had a tattoo of barbed wire on his left arm. The supposed corpse of Epstein as it was wheeled out of the Metropolitan Correctional Center on a gurney in 2019 had no tattoo on its arm.

So the physical differences are once again being highlighted, as are the inconsistencies in the story.

Even mainstream news outlets like “60 Minutes” found serious fault with the investigation into Epstein’s death, saying the scene of the supposed hanging was not preserved and basic forensic tests were not done.

Most notably, the noose made out of bedsheets that he’d supposedly used to hang himself was never identified, and experts questioned why Epstein would have tried to construct a noose out of bedsheets when the power cord for his sleep apnea machine, which would have made a much more effective noose, were clearly visible in photos of the jail cell taken the morning of Aug. 10, 2019.

