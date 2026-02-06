Crossroads Report

Crossroads Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pete Carlino's avatar
Pete Carlino
3d

It does look like they switched him out and murdered someone else. Although I can't imagine why these deep state actors would leave Epstein alive with their vulnerabilities. I've heard statements that Epstein was just a facilitator for them and not a very intelligent person.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Margaret Menge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture