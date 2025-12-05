A member of the CDC’s advisory committee on vaccines said today that in the discussion about the Hepatitis B vaccine, which is given to children hours after birth, illegal immigration is the “elephant in the room,” and one of the reasons the vaccine is being given to all American babies, even if the mother has already tested negative for Hepatitis B.

Dr. Evelyn Griffin, an obstetrician and gynecologist in Baton Rouge who was appointed to the committee in September, said she was speaking from experience as an immigrant.

“We have had years of illegal immigration, undocumented, people coming from higher endemicity countries…and I say this as an immigrant. My parents defected communist Poland, immigrated to Canada. Second immigration to the United States. I’ve been through the legal immigration process. And even that is very voluntary in terms of documenting your Hepatitis B status, in terms of being tested for it, in terms of…even if you want to document it, no one’s asking if you’re Hepatitis B positive or negative.”

The committee, called the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), spent almost the entire first day of the two-day meeting talking about the Hepatitis B vaccine. The United States is the only developed nation that treats the Hepatitis B vaccine as a “universal vaccine” — giving it to all babies in the hospital just a few hours after they are born, even if the mother has been tested and found to not have Hepatitis B.

American parents and others have long questioned the U.S. policy of administering a vaccine to newborn babies to protect against a disease that can usually only be acquired through sexual intercourse with someone who has Hepatitis B or intravenous drug use using a dirty needle.

Several members of ACIP also questioned why the Hepatitis B vaccine is given as a “universal vaccine” and why it’s given immediately after birth, and often without parental consent.

Is mass illegal immigration the reason? There are estimated to be 53.3 million foreign-born people living in the United States, more than at any time in the nation’s nearly 250-year history, and a higher percentage of the country’s total population — 15.8 percent — than the peaks of immigration from Europe in the late 1800s. Of great concern is that many immigrants are now coming in to the United States from countries with primitive health systems and high rates of Hepatitis B — countries like Nigeria and Senegal where more than 13 percent of the population has the disease.

Hepatitis B is a viral infection that attacks the liver. It is incurable. But the Hepatitis B vaccine also carries risks.

The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) shows 1,348 reports of children who have died following vaccination with the Hepatitis B vaccine.

In a discussion of the safety studies that were used to approve the Hepatitis vaccines in the early 1990s, Dr. Tracy Beth Hoeg, head of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said these studies would never be considered sufficient today to support a vaccine being added to the CDC’s schedule of recommended childhood vaccinations.

The members of ACIP are expected to vote tomorrow on a motion to change the approval for the Hepatitis B vaccine so that it is not recommended to be administered at birth at the hospital, but at a later date.

