A nurse in Indiana says the hospital where she works is “totally ignoring” the CDC’s change in recommendation on the Hepatitis B vaccine and says nurses are still under orders to vaccinate all newborns with the Hep B vaccine, unless the parents decline.

“The messaging about Hepatitis B vaccine has NOT changed at all,” she wrote in messages to Crossroads Report. “Parents are NOT informed that the ACIP and CDC no longer recommend [the] Hepatitis B vaccine for newborns.”

Added to this, the dose being given to newborns is not a dose for newborns at all, she says, but is the pediatric/adolescent dose.

“There used to be a newborn dose,” she said. “I don’t know what happened. Hospital pharmacy substituted the pediatric/adolescent dose and called it OK.”

She said she informs her patients that they can delay the Hepatitis B vaccine and get it in a doctor’s office at a later date, if they choose.

“I also SHOW the parents that the Hepatitis B vaccine vial says ‘pediatric/adolescent,’ not newborn, meaning that this dose is the same that a 100-pound middle school student would receive,” she said. “You would be shocked how many mothers tell me to go ahead and give the vaccine!”

A vial of the Recombivax Hep B vaccine that is being given to newborns at an Indiana hospital, even though it’s labeled as the pediatric/adolescent dose, for children who may be 100 pounds or more.

The nurse, who is personally known to Crossroads Report, would only agree to share this information publicly on the condition that her name and the name of the hospital where she works is withheld.

The Hepatitis B vaccine was removed from the CDC schedule of childhood vaccinations in December after the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) reviewed and discussed the vaccine over several hours and voted on Dec. 5, 2025 to recommend to the CDC director that it be removed as a universal vaccine for all newborns on their first day of life.

It’s now only recommended for newborns if the mother has tested positive for Hepatitis B or if she hasn’t been tested.

Hepatitis B is a liver infection acquired primarily through high-risk sex and intravenous drug use, though an infant can acquire it from his mother during birth if she has the virus.

Almost all pregnant women in the United States are tested for Hepatitis B vaccine.

The Hepatitis B vaccine was added to the CDC schedule of recommended childhood vaccinations in 2005 as the only vaccine recommended for newborns in the first 24 hours of life. It was the only vaccine that’s been given to all newborns in hospitals, unless the parents decline.

Notably, it was administered to newborns even if the mothers had tested negative for Hepatitis B.

The Indiana nurse says what’s happening at the hospital where she works seems to be a case of: “Ignore and continue business as usual” with the Hep B vaccine — which is strange considering that hospitals insisted during the Covid pandemic that they had no choice but to follow CDC protocols, treating Covid patients with Remdesivir and refusing all requests for Ivermectin, for instance.

At the Dec. 5 ACIP meeting, attorney Aaron Siri gave a long and detailed presentation on childhood vaccines, noting that the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program recently awarded a substantial financial settlement to a family whose infant was found to have died as a result of receiving a Hepatitis B vaccine.

The Indiana nurse who spoke to Crossroads Report said babies born at her hospital are given the Hepatitis B vaccine 1-2 hours after birth, and that nurses often see them react physically to the injection, saying they often become “jittery.”

When I asked what she meant by “jittery,” she replied:

“Hands, mostly, (arms some) are shaking like leaves on a windy day.”

