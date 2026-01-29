Crossroads Report

Crossroads Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Kate Moran's avatar
Mary Kate Moran
4h

Injecting newborns with anything pre- or post birth is tantamount to child abuse. Pure and simple.

Reply
Share
Ron Panzer's avatar
Ron Panzer
5hEdited

This is disgrace!

And those of us who work in health care know that there is a palpable threat conveyed to any of us who dare to stand up to the blatant violation of patient rights to have age appropriate dosages of medications/vaccines, and to also not only to be informed of what the treatment/med/vaccine is, but to truly understand the risks involved. Parents and patients in general are very trusting of those in the "white coats" or scrubs, especially when they are so fearful not to do anything that would harm their baby.

When the authorities tell them this is recommended, they say, "of course" because they want more than anything to protect their child. What a betrayal of that trust! ... to have the newborn injected when their immune system is not fully developed, when their brain is still developing and much more capable of being harmed by the ingredients, adjuvants and chemicals in the vaccines.

It is truly tragic and when harm comes to the newborn, the docs and nurses who pushed the unneeded vaccine (what baby is having sex or injecting drugs with shared needles?) are nowhere to be found and are never held accountable for what they did.

Shame!

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Margaret Menge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture