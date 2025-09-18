I read through the text messages released this week by the Utah County prosecutor’s office and had the sense that they were written by someone in their 50s, not by Tyler Robinson and his roommate/boyfriend Lance Twiggs.

But then I asked my 15-year-old son to take a look at them.

He’s a gamer, and has had a job a pizza place for the last year and a half, where most of his co-workers are guys in their 20s. So I thought his insights would be helpful.

“Vehicle” — I had thought the use of the word “vehicle” was a strong indication that this text exchange was not written by guys in their early 20s, as Americans in everyday conversation don’t use the word “vehicle” to refer to their car or truck. “Vehicle” is a word found in police reports. It’s also used in court. But you never hear people refer to their own vehicle using the word “vehicle.” In fact, as a longtime journalist, I’ve always kept an eye out for this word and if editing another reporter’s story, will always change the word “vehicle” to “car” or “truck” or ask the reporter to do so, telling them: Be specific! You want the reader to be able to form a mental image in their head. No one can form a mental image with the word “vehicle” because it’s too broad: It can mean an Alfa Romeo roadster or a U-Haul moving truck or a Harley Davidson motorcycle. Those are three totally different objects. At a minimum, one is a “car” one’s a “truck” and one is a “bike.” That’s how people talk. So I thought I had something there, until I asked my son. “Nearly all video games use the word ‘vehicle,’” he said. “If he’s a big gamer, you could definitely explain that with that.” Oh. He explains that in video games, you’re constantly “comming to your teammates” — short for communicating (constant banter using a microphone and headphones) while you’re playing the game. In this context, gamers frequently use the word “vehicle” with each other referring to a vehicle in the game, he said.

“Vehicle lingering” — My son stopped on this one and repeated it several times, trying to think if it was odd or not. I think “lingering” is not a word he would have thought of using to describe what a vehicle is doing. But in the end, he just wasn’t sure if it was strange or not for a 22-year-old to write this in a text message.

“My old man” — I immediately thought this was quite strange as I have not heard anyone use these words to describe their father in a very long time — probably since the 1990s. It was really in the 1980s that I used to hear it more often, and I only really heard rural or blue collar people say it. I always understood it to be sort of something you would hear from someone who grew up on the scruffier side of town. Like I said, I haven’t heard it at all in many years, probably since the early 1990s. My son read it and immediately said: “No one says that anymore” and “I don’t hear people say that.” He said he thought he’d only heard it in a movie or TV show, and doesn’t remember which one. So this does seem odd. But it could be something that Tyler Robinson picked up somewhere. Maybe he heard it working with electricians, or in his training courses to become an electrician.

Capitalization and punctuation — Like others, I thought it was suspicious that the sentences were generally complete sentences and not run-on, and include some capitalization and decent punctuation, including commas. But my son didn’t think so. He pointed out that Autocorrect on cell phones will capitalize the pronoun “I” and will insert apostrophes into contractions (changing dont to don’t, and wouldnt to wouldn’t, etc.) In terms of writing complete sentences that end with periods, instead of run-on sentences, he didn’t find this odd at all, saying he usually texts using complete sentences with periods at the end of them. I don’t text with my son very often, but I did go through our recent text exchanges and see that this is generally true. He does capitalize the first word of a sentence and puts periods at the end of sentences. He also doesn’t use many abbreviations. What he said on this is that he thinks it “completely depends on the kind of environment you grew up in.” Robinson’s mother is a social worker and he was a straight ‘A’ student in high school, so this probably fits. He was a generally conscientious person.