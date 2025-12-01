How the media manipulates people
The FDA says the Covid vaccines killed at least 10 American children. But the media wants to cast doubt on this astonishing news. Look what language they used in headlines on their stories.
For the first time ever, one of our federal health agencies has acknowledged that the Covid vaccines have killed people. Not just people. Children. At least 10 of them. This should be the top story on every news channel, and it should be a big headline at the top of every news website.
The headline should clearly communicate and draw attention to this startling information and should be worded something like this:
FDA Says Covid Vaccines Killed at Least 10 Children
Then, to give this huge and tragic story the rightful coverage it deserves, to warn parents, and to honor the lives of children who were killed by the vaccines, there should be front-page stories for weeks on end afterward. There should be stories based on interviews with the families of the children who were killed and these stories should include multiple photos of the children who lost their lives. There should also be stories about the people who’d warned against pushing the Covid vaccines on children and babies as young as 6 months old, and stories quoting the FDA officials who quit their jobs in the wake of the vaccines being approved for kids. Then there should be stories after this investigating why the vaccines were ever allowed to be given to children, examining what should change to prevent something like this from ever happening again.
But instead, we got headlines like the ones below.
I’ve highlighted biased language like “claims” that is intended to make you think that what follows is not really true; it’s just what someone is claiming. In journalism school at the University of Wisconsin School of Journalism and Mass Communication, we were taught to use neutral language: says, said, wrote, etc. You don’t tilt it one way or the other by using language like “claims.” That’s all out the window now, I guess. The award for “most outrageous” headline goes to ABC News for the “Doctors want proof” (see first headline at top left, below) — meant to make you think that all doctors in America believe the vaccines did not in fact lead to the deaths of any children. But what about Dr. Peter McCullough, the most-published cardiologist in America? What about Dr. Sanjay Verma, an invasive cardiologist in Arizona who has written extensively on myocarditis in children caused by the vaccine? What doctors want proof? The doctors who haven’t looked at VAERS and wouldn’t believe any of the reports that are found there even if they did decide to look at it?
The best headline is probably from Reuters, somewhat surprisingly, as the British news service is notoriously left of center. Perhaps the editor who wrote the Reuters headline, “US FDA memo links 10 child deaths to Covid vaccines,” knows someone who was injured by a vaccine, and so has had his or her mind opened.
The New York Times gets the award for the most dishonest headline as it avoids altogether any mention of children or deaths. Instead, the headline — “FDA seeks more oversight of vaccine trials and approvals” makes it sound as though it’s just a little story about a federal agency and “oversight” — ensuring that very few people will click through and read. It’s not about children killed by a government-produced vaccine that many high-level government officials and nearly everyone in the media insisted was perfectly safe. It’s just about government oversight. This strategy, to cloud over the story of children killed by their government (our own government!), appears to have worked. As of Sunday evening, there were only 203 comments on the article, though it’s uncertain how long the story was up before the comments section was closed and no new comments could be posted.
