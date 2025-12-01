Crossroads Report

Crossroads Report

reality speaks
Dec 1

Everyone of those corporate MSM outlets are controlled by Big Pharmaceutical. They will never report anything that casts a negative light on Big Pharma. The majority of the stories are ghost written by some PR firm representing Big Pharma.

Clem kadidlehopper
3d

1st problem is where any thinking adult in any country with a smithreen of knowledge of what MSM is, would ever read what it has to say. So, the question is automatically moot. I stopped reading MSM in the early 80s about the time when Congressman and Doctor Larry McDonald and his fellow passengers were directed into Russian airspace by CIA operatives in 1983.

This of course when he easily won a debate on Cross Fire against Pat Buchanan and his side kick on Socialism secretly taking over America.

Imagine my surprise and alarm to learn from a former Soviet Jewish Warden Army Major immigrated to Israel in mid 90s testify that flight KAL 007 never actually was destroyed nor its passengers killed by the so called Soviet Mig fighter firing a missile at it. But in fact EVERYONE survived, including children.

What's most amazing and of course unbelievable is that not a single person was killed when it supposedly was downed. The plane actually made a controlled landing on water on Moneron Island in Kwajaelin Peninsula of Soviet Russia.

Those that have controlled the United States actually were responsible for JFKs murder as they were also for this flight downed by a Soviet Mig. Everyone calls it Deep State. That's the crux, Deep State is a misnomer, because it really never names those responsible for what really is happening in Deep State. And of course 10 dead children from vaccines isn't anywhere near the truth of how many died.

I live in another country although an expat almost 80 now, I had 2 neighbors die within hours to 1 day after the shot and most Americans think that the United States is the WORLD! No, by any means, literally its calculated that deaths over time were in the millions and the United States is only 3-4% of the global population injected with this poisonous concoction called Covid vaccine. I absolutely refused to take it and was confined to rural area where I live. However, after all the hoopla, I'm alive and suffer nothing of which still many acquaintances do.

