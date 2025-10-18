Lance Twiggs (l) and Tyler Robinson (r).

An analysis of Google data shows that people in Israel were searching the names of several people connected with the assassination of Charlie Kirk earlier this year — including Lance Twiggs and Tyler Robinson.

And one person’s name was being searched already in 2024.

“Brian Harpole” was searched by people in Israel in December of 2011, according to Google Trends data. And then twice in 2024 — on Aug. 20 and then again on Oct. It was next searched on Feb. 28, 2025, and this is the last time it was searched before Sept. 10, when Charlie Kirk was assassinated in Utah.

Sample shows Brian Harpole’s name searched in Israel using Google on Aug. 20, 2024 and Oct. 24, 2024

Sample shows Brian Harpole’s name was searched in Israel using Google on Feb. 28, 2025. His name didn’t appear in any other sample in 2025 prior to the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Brian Harpole was one the key members of Charlie Kirk’s security team. He worked for the Texas-based Shaffer Security Group for several years, and then left and formed his own company in 2023, called Rockhouse Integrity Group (Integrity Security Solutions) . He brought several Shaffer Security employees with him, including Dan Flood and Pierce Beck, and they were all three working the Turning Point USA event in Utah on Sept. 10 when Charlie was shot and killed.

Brian Harpole (left) with Dan Flood, Greg Shaffer and Pierce Beck (l-r) at the Trump International Hotel - Washington DC. (Facebook photo)

Brian Harpole appeared to be the lead security agent on duty that day, wearing a blue shirt with a black strap across the back. He is seen behind the table attending to Charlie after the shooting and is one of six men who carried Charlie to the SUV and rushed him to Timpanogos Regional Hospital.

The Google Trends analysis reflects just a sample of Google searches, not all of them. But the data is still interesting.

Notably, when the data spikes to “100” — this indicates peak popularity of the search term, according to Google.

The next person to show up in the sample as having been Googled in Israel was Lance Twiggs, the roommate and boyfriend of Tyler Robinson who was interested in furry culture and was said to be “transitioning” to female.

The name “Lance Twiggs” was searched on Feb. 3, 2025. This is the only time in 2025 prior to the assassination that a sample found any data for this search term. The name “Lance Twiggs” was not found in any samples of search terms in 2024.

But again, the data only reflects the sample and not all data.

Sample shows Lance Twiggs’ name was searched in Israel using Google on Feb. 3, 2025. His name didn’t appear in any samples in 2024.

On Feb. 13, a sample showed a spike in searches from Israel for the name “Tyler Robinson.” Then there is another spike in searches from Israel on July 13, 2025. Tyler’s name did not appear in any search samples in 2024, and didn’t show in any sampling after July 13, 2025, until Charlie’s assassination.

The Google Trends analysis shows that in the sample there were a total of 94 searches for “Tyler Robinson” on Feb. 13, 2025, and 100 searches on July 3, 2025, though the real numbers could be higher. These numbers represent a close to peak popularity of the term (as measured in the sample) and a peak of popularity.

Sample shows Tyler Robinson’s name was searched in Israel on Feb. 13, 2025 and then again on July 3, 2025. His name didn’t appear in any samples in 2024.

It was a YouTuber named Baron Coleman who first began researching Google searches related to Charlie Kirk’s assassination and making videos, some of them looking at searches from Washington, DC and others focused on searches for key people from IP addresses in Israel.

Why would people in Israel be searching for these names in the months before Charlie Kirk was assassinated? What was their interest in Brian Harpole? Maybe he was working with an Israeli security firm. But how would anyone in Israel have known the names of two 22-year-olds living in Utah?

Is it possible that Lance Twiggs and Tyler Robinson were identified this early by another young person in Utah who has ties to Israel? Did this third person communicate to friends in Israel that Lance and Tyler could maybe be helpful with something?

I think I may have found who this third person could be. He may be an important person for investigators to talk to.

PART II coming later today or tomorrow….

