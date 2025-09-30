Crossroads Report

Crossroads Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ME's avatar
ME
4d

The hand signals right before Charlie was shot by at least two guys right there next to Charlie also has to mean something, right? Also, I saw footage that showed what was purportedly the brown plaid shirt security guy, holding up his hand for a 5 minute call, then again, a minute later, for a 4 minute countdown, then finally, yes, he straightens his arm out right after (or simultaneous to?)the guy next to Charlie does his arm signals, and out come the shots. How anyone discounts these coincidences is truly strange to me. And the cell phone guy too; timing of at least four different people (cell phone guy; brown plaid security guy; white shirt with baseball cap signaling guy; and the black shirt signaling guy) is way way too close to be coincidental it seems to me. And what's up with the smile from brown plaid guy at the moment of the shot, and, later while attending to Charlie???

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Margaret Menge
Wendy Campbell's avatar
Wendy Campbell
2d

Rick Cutler is the name of the man in the Brown Shirt who touched his sleeve is the one who fired the shot with a palm gun or detonated the mic on Kirk’s tee shirt according to various internet reports. If you can’t find them, let me know!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Margaret Menge
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Margaret Menge
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture