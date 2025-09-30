Stew Peters said that Charlie Kirk’s Israeli security guards are the ones who assassinated him on Sept. 10, and keyboard warriors have said it was a company called Shaffer Security that was protecting Charlie that day.

But there is no evidence that’s surfaced that any of the people guarding Charlie Kirk in Utah on Sept. 10 are Israelis or have connections to Israel.

And the owner of Shaffer Security Group says his firm was not in charge of security for Turning Point USA or Charlie Kirk when he was shot.

“My firm was not in Utah on 9/10/2025,” Greg Shaffer said on X on Saturday in a since-deleted post. “SSG has not been affiliated with TPUSA since 2022. The private security firm, hiding in the shadows, not taking responsibility for their actions is Rockhouse Integrity Group, dba Integrity Security Solutions (Open Source). #IntegrityMatters.”

Greg Shaffer founded Shaffer Security Group in Texas after a 20-year career as a special agent with the FBI. The company is based in Texas, and provided security for Turning Point USA from 2015 until 2022.

In an interview on NTD News right after Charlie Kirk’s shooting, Shaffer said he was the security director for Turning Point USA and Charlie Kirk’s security for seven years, until 2022.

The founder of Integrity Security Solutions is Brian Harpole, whom Shaffer says used to work for him, along with Dan Flood, Harpole’s best friend, who is now the head of security for Turning Point.

Shaffer told Headline News that Harpole and Flood “shorted” him on the security contract with TPUSA and “stabbed [him] in the back.”

Brian Harpole, is pictured in the above photo (left) with Greg Shaffer (right), the founder of the Shaffer Security Group. Harpole was a police officer in the Dallas Fort Worth area for several years, and then worked for a security firm called Resource Group Unlimited before going to work for Shaffer Security.

Harpole formed Rockhouse Integrity Group (Integrity Security Solutions) in 2023, and got the contract to provide security for Turning Point USA events, taking it away from Shaffer.

On Sept. 10, Harpole was on the ground with Charlie Kirk and the security team at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. He is thought to be the one wearing the blue shirt and aviator sunglasses.

His best friend, Dan Flood, was wearing a black shirt and sunglasses and standing behind and to Charlie Kirk’s right when Charlie was shot. He was the one who reached for Charlie as he slumped over in his chair.

Harpole and Dan Flood are two of the six men who carried Charlie Kirk to the SUV after he was shot and drove him to the hospital where doctors were able to restore a pulse for a short time. But they could not bring him back.

Dan Flood’s LinkedIn page shows he served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1997 to 2003 and has been employed by Turning Point USA since February of 2022. Since August of this year, his title is “Head of Risk Strategy.” Until August, his title was “Chief Asset Management Officer.” His LinkedIn page also shows that he’s worked in “executive protection” for Rockhouse Integrity Group since May of 2009 (though perhaps this is an error as Rockhouse was only founded in 2023).

Shaffer Security Group posted this photo, below, on its Facebook page in 2020, showing Dan Flood guarding Charlie Kirk at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Dan Flood, providing security for Charlie Kirk at CPAC in 2020 when he was employed by Shaffer Security. Flood left Shaffer Security in 2022 to work for Rockhouse Security Group and now serves as the head of security for Turning Point USA. (Facebook photo)

Six men rushed Charlie Kirk to an SUV after he was shot.

In a video he posted after the shooting, Frank Turek, Charlie’s close friend who was wearing a white shirt and white baseball cap and standing off to his right when he was shot, said the other men (besides him) in the SUV with Charlie were: Rick, Brian, Dan and Justin, and that Justin was driving.

Justin is thought to be Justin Davis, who also previously worked for Shaffer Security.

Brian Harpole is thought to be the man in the middle of the photo below, wearing the blue shirt with the black strap across his back.

Dan Flood is on the far right in the photo above, in the black shirt. The other man in the blue shirt, with the bottle in his pocket and the man on the left in the brown plaid shirt have not been identified.

Turek said of all of the men in the SUV that day: “They loved Charlie.”

On Sept. 10, Dan Flood was the first to touch Charlie Kirk after he was shot, reaching to catch him as he fell over in his chair. Some have said that it looked like he actually “took Charlie down” or pushed him down — but it’s likely he was attempting to get Charlie out of the line of fire and shield him with his own body. (In recounting the attempt on his life in March of 1981, President Ronald Reagan recalled how the Secret Service agent shoved him into the back of the presidential limo so roughly that he thought he’d broken a rib. The priority was to get him out of the line of fire, and away from the scene.)

But just prior to the shot ringing out on Sept. 10, Dan Flood made strange gestures with his arms that security experts have not been able to identify. He can be seen making these gestures in the video below, at the 10:46 mark:

And at the very moment that the shot rang out, the man in the brown plaid shirt, who was standing at the very front of the crowd, at the metal barrier, facing Charlie, made an odd movement with his right arm appearing to move a lever on his upper left sleeve.

This man has not been identified, though one person said he’s a police officer.

This Jimmy Dore video shows the clearest video of the man’s strange movement, from two different angles:

Another look at the same video, showing the man with the brown plaid shirt:

https://x.com/ValVenisEnt/status/1969839191447261481

We can only hope that the FBI investigates every lead and every person around Charlie that day whose actions appear even slightly suspicious, and that investigators determine what, precisely, the man in the brown plaid shirt was doing at the moment Charlie was shot.

Share

Leave a comment