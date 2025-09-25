I talked with the Utah County prosecutor’s office yesterday and asked some pointed questions.

The first and most important was: Where is the bullet that killed Charlie Kirk?

I was on the phone with Chris Ballard, the general counsel for the office of the Utah County Attorney, which is responsible for prosecuting all crimes in Utah County, the home of Utah Valley University.

“I do not know where that bullet is because I have not seen any report on that,” Ballard said.

He added that he would assume that it is in the possession of the Office of the Medical Examiner, which conducts all death investigations.

If all was done according to protocol, “they would have taken custody of it during the autopsy,” he said.

So there was an autopsy done on the body of Charlie Kirk?

Yes, Ballard said, referencing the charging document filed with the district court on Sept. 16, which says: “The Medical Examiner’s report is pending.”

“They wouldn’t be doing a report unless they’d conducted an autopsy,” he said.

I then asked if the autopsy report would be released to the public prior to the trial of Tyler Robinson.

“I doubt it,” Ballard responded. “We would be included in that decision and I think we would be very hesitant to release that before a trial.”

Ballard estimates that the trial will begin about a year from now.

I asked whether the crime scene at UVU was secured, as it appeared from news reports that new concrete pavers were being installed on Sept. 15, five days after the assassination.

Ballard said that the Utah County Attorney’s office was not responsible for the crime scene and he is not sure which law enforcement agency had primary responsibility for it.

“I do know that they secured the scene and it was several days before they released the scene to the university,” he said.

When asked whether or not there was blood on the ground in the tent where Charlie Kirk was shot on Sept. 10, he said he’s not sure.

In addition to serving as the general counsel for the Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray, Ballard is also the chief of staff and the public information officer. He is listed on the charging document as one of five deputy county attorneys working on the case, under Jeff Gray.

Prior to joining the Utah County Attorney’s office, he was an assistant solicitor general in the state Attorney General’s office, working in the criminal appeals division.

Massive controversy has sprung up around the assassination of Charlie Kirk, with many firearms expert doubting that the shot came the front, was really fired by a Mauser bolt-action rifle using a .30-06 round — big enough to blow through a 1,000-pound elk — and somehow did not exit his body, as the Turning Point USA spokesman, Andrew Kolvet, has said.

In a post on X, Kolvet said that the bullet did not exit Charlie’s body, and that it was found “just beneath the skin” by the coroner. By reference to the coroner, he must mean the forensic pathologist employed by the state Office of the Medical Examiner, who performed the autopsy (Utah does not have county coroners).

Does the Office of the Medical Examiner have the bullet? Where is it? In an evidence locker? A desk drawer? When can we see it?

Update: I spoke again with the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner and asked if they have the bullet in their possession. The spokeswoman said again that they are prohibited by state law from revealing any information about any autopsy that may have been done, and said that this includes information about anything that may have been removed from a body during an autopsy. When asked whether the Office has evidence lockers, she said she didn’t know.

Share

Leave a comment