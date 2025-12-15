The Indiana Senate refused to pass redistricting last week — a shocking rebuke of President Trump, who’d asked Indiana legislators to redraw maps to balance out the obscene gerrymandering in states like Illinois, where a snaky shape is drawn through the middle of the state to minimize the number of Republicans who can get elected to Congress from downstate, where most voters are conservative.

Twenty-one of Indiana’s 40 Republican state senators voted NO on redistricting, joining the 10 Democrats.

They are being hailed by some as courageous independents. But no one who has watched the Indiana Senate in recent years would think those are fitting descriptors for many in this group.

In fact, those of us who watched the actions of several of these senators during the intense round of hearings over corporate vaccine mandates would choke on their lunch hearing them described this way.

Senator Ed Charbonneau, a former hospital executive from Valparaiso and the chairman of the Indiana Senate’s health committee, was placid and uninterested listening to the Feb. 16, 2022 testimony of people like longtime neurosurgeon Matt Bain describe the neurological injuries he was seeing among patients in his practice — ailments that had only one thing in common: a recent Covid vaccination.

Charbonneau sat and listened to this startling testimony, and afterwards, asked not a single question and made not a single comment. It was as if this doctor hadn’t said anything, or as if Charbonneau had stuffed wax into his ears, for he and the other members of the committee ignored it all and voted to pass the bill through in its weakened state, making it harder for employees of private companies in Indiana to get exemptions to Covid vaccine mandates and more likely that they’d be fired for refusing the injections, which the government now admits killed at least 10 children.

Charbonneau, the former president of Methodist Hospitals, and several of his fellow senators, including Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) and Vaneta Becker (R-Evansville) — who, like Charbonneau, voted NO on redistricting — were completely uninterested in Hoosiers suffering severe neurological damage from the vaccine, so it seems unlikely they would be bothered by the vaccine claiming a few lives…Which brings us to the issue of what is happening in the nation’s capital and how it connects to Indiana.

The two largest public companies in Indiana are Elevance Health (formerly health insurance company Anthem) and Eli Lilly and Company, the maker of Prozac and now making billions from the fat-to-skinny drug Mounjaro (approved for treatment of type 2 diabetes and also used for weight loss). Thanks in part to the huge popularity of Mounjaro, Eli Lilly saw revenue leap by almost $11 billion in 2024, an incredible 32 percent increase.

Eli Lilly is known in Indiana as the most powerful member of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, which funds all of the Republican members of the Indiana House and the Indiana Senate.

One of the Republican candidates for governor told me last year that the Indiana Chamber controls all Republicans in the Indiana General Assembly — that they’re all basically bought and paid for.

That might sound like an overstatement, but if you look at their campaign expenditures, one thing you notice is that state legislators in Indiana get only a spattering of donations from individuals. And one thing you know if you live in Indiana is that it’s rare for a state rep or state senator to ask their constituents for a donation. They don’t need it. Most of them get all the money they need from big business.

Eli Lilly is based in the state capital of Indianapolis, a mile or two from the Indiana Statehouse. The most popular governor in recent times — Mitch Daniels — is a former senior vice president of Lilly, and formerly head of pharmaceutical operations for the company for all of North America.

Daniels admits to working hard to defeat redistricting, which the Trump administration had determined was crucial to counter the gerrymandering in other states in the lead-up to the 2026 elections, when Democrats are bound and determined to take back control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Democrat plan is to spend the final two years of Trump’s term as president on impeachment proceedings — impeaching not only the president, but also Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, which is rapidly turning public health policy into something never before imagined — policy that is actually focused on the health of Americans rather than the bottom line of drug companies like Eli Lilly.

Eli Lilly is so vehemently opposed to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. that its CEO appeared at a New York Times conference in December of 2024, vowing to fight any changes to the FDA under Kennedy.

https://www.nytimes.com/2024/12/04/business/dealbook/eli-lilly-fda-rfk-jr.html?unlocked_article_code=1.808.HN_1.RT30hxMfapvC&smid=url-share

But Eli Lilly wouldn’t have to fight changes at the FDA if it could just get rid of Kennedy. Luckily for Eli Lilly, a bill to impeach Kennedy was just introduced, and would likely make it to the floor of the U.S. House in a Democrat-controlled Congress. Lilly could help make this happen by working to help Democrats retake Congress. Defeating redistricting in Indiana was just one step in that direction.

Indiana has nine congressional districts. Seven are reliably Republican districts and six of those are such safe Republican districts that no Democrat stands of a chance of winning. The only two Democrat districts are the one in the center of the state that takes in Indianapolis, and the one in the northwest corner of the state that includes Gary, Indiana, home to what was once the largest steel mill in the world.

The proposed redrawn map showed Indianapolis split up into four different districts, which would have eliminated the hardcore Democrat district now represented by Rep. Andre Carson and almost certainly would have kicked Carson out of Congress. It probably would also have gotten rid of Democrat Rep. Frank Mrvan, who represents the the 1st Congressional District, in the northwest.

Across the country, Republicans are now fighting for every seat, as Democrats have long done, redrawing lines to eliminate foes and increase their own numbers.

Eli Lilly has plenty of reasons to watch all of these districts and all of these numbers, as well as their own numbers.

On November 20, 2024, Barron’s had reported that Eli Lilly’s stock price was down 11 percent since Trump had named Kennedy as the new head of the Department of Health and Human Services.

A friend in another state, who has some close ties to a powerful Republican politician in Indiana, brought to my attention last week an interesting piece of information: The day after the vote to defeat redistricting in the Indiana Senate, Eli Lilly’s stock price rose by $18 to $1,027 a share.

There could be many reasons for this. But it could very well be that people who are keeping track of congressional seats noticed that, following the defeat of redistricting in Indiana, it’s looking more likely that Lilly will be able to stop Kennedy at HHS, and ensure that billions keep flowing into the company’s coffers.

With billions of dollars on the line, and Kennedy a serious threat to future earnings, who can blame Eli Lilly for working hard to put Democrats back in control?

It’s astonishing, however, to see so many of Indiana’s Republican state senators joining them.

Share

Leave a comment