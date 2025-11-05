I woke up to the news yesterday that Dick Cheney had passed away, and all day I thought how strange was that world we once lived in, where Dick Cheney was respected by everyone on the right as a wise sort of elder statesman of the Republic.

“The past is a whole other country,” is a quote from a novel written in 1953, and at some point late in the day yesterday it came into my head. But it’s not the past of 100 years ago that I was thinking about. It was just 22 years ago that the United States went to war with Iraq. Not very long ago at all, really. And yet, it’s like it was another country. I’m not the same now, and neither are you. Who were those people who listened so carefully when Cheney spoke, who felt reassured when he said there were weapons of mass destruction in Iraq? Who could tell that the reasoning didn’t seem quite right, but trusted? They belong to another time and another country.

In May of 2002, I moved to New York City and began working at U.S. News & World Report as an assistant to columnist John Leo. The magazine’s offices in New York were in a large building on West 33rd Street — then a wasteland on the edge of midtown Manhattan, behind the old Farley Post Office.

John Leo’s office was enormous. It was basically three offices put together and John had told me that it was Harold Evans, who had been editorial director there until a couple of years earlier, who had insisted on having walls knocked down to make a gigantic office for himself so that people who came in the door to see him would have to walk quite a length to approach his desk. It’s such a New York thing to even mention these things. As if it means anything. But these things used to mean something. They were part of a whole world that’s not there anymore. John Leo has passed, Harold Evans has passed and there isn’t a magazine called U.S. News & World Report anymore and there hasn’t been for years. Are there even any magazines anymore? What is a magazine? I can hardly remember.

The past is a whole other country. It’s a land far away. A place you can’t go to because it isn’t there anymore.

The point of mentioning John Leo’s office and how big it was was to describe the window — that it was a huge window that must have been 12-feet wide or so — a huge sheet of glass that looked south toward Lower Manhattan. It was from this window that John had watched the Twin Towers fall on September 11, 2001 and composed his columns on that day and in the weeks that followed, even as everything was still covered in that white dust that later killed so many New York City firefighters and others.

When I got to New York, the cleanup of Ground Zero was still taking place and there was a tall fence around the site that was plastered with flyers with the faces of those who’d been killed that terrible day. If you looked through the fencing, the hole — the dig site — was so huge that it was like the whole center of the island was cut out. The enormity of it was really shocking.

Condos in Lower Manhattan were still very cheap, because who would want to live in this place that had mass death and terror still hanging over it?

Then, in early 2003, came the invasion of Iraq. All of a sudden, there were soldiers holding large rifles standing guard in the Subway tunnels under Madison Square Garden and elsewhere around Midtown Manhattan. You’d come up on the escalator from the subway and see them standing there. I remember seeing Asian girls giggling at the sight of them. Everyone was excited. It was an exciting time. I was going to events sponsored by the Manhattan Institute and the mood at all of them — among all New York conservatives — was jubilant. I do remember one time sitting next to an older woman at one of these events who said that she opposed the war, and thought it was a terrible idea, and I said something about needing to free Iraqi women from the tyranny of Saddam Hussein. It was very stupid. But that was the thinking then. We were doing Iraqis a favor. Dick Cheney said we would be treated as liberators. It was going to be like 1945 when American soldiers liberated the German camps. We were so sure about this.

It was only later that it was learned that Judith Miller, the New York Times reporter who’d written all those stories quoting anonymous sources saying that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction was found to be incorrect. She lost her job over it, in quite a public firing. She was a top national security reporter for the New York Times and her reporting had provided seeming confirmation of a pretext for war. But it had been wrong. “I was wrong because my sources were wrong,” she told a reporter for the New Yorker in December of 2005. Anonymous sources. They’d lied to her. They lied and got the war they wanted. Judith Miller lost her job. I don’t remember if anyone in the administration lost their job. I don’t think so. And at that point, there was no way to go back and fix anything. You can’t undrop a bomb.

Dick Cheney, the vice president, and Donald Rumsfeld, the secretary of defense whom he had known and worked for for so many years, were the driving force behind the war in Iraq. The president, George W. Bush, was a dolt. We could all see this. A nice guy. But a dolt. It was Cheney and Rumsfeld who were pushing for war. And as we all later found out, they were being driven, or at least heavily influenced, by a nasty element at the Pentagon led by Paul Wolfowitz, the deputy secretary of defense. Zionists had long wanted the United States to go to war with Iraq. And now they had their chance. They took it.

I held out longer on Cheney than I should have. There was something I liked about his wry smile. And he’d gone to the University of Wisconsin for graduate school in my hometown of Madison, Wisconsin. He seemed wise, steady, decent. How could he not be?

It was only later that we all learned that in the days immediately after 9/11, Cheney was already agitating to try to find a way to connect Iraq to Al-Qaeda, to make Iraq a culprit. To turn American anger against Iraq.

Something had happened to him in Washington. All those years in politics, as as a staffer in the Nixon Administration, a congressman from Wyoming and then defense secretary and then, finally, vice president. He’d been corrupted. He thought he was one of an elite group that could decide the fate of nations, that could wave a hand and have ancient cities bombed and hundreds of thousands of people killed. He thought he knew best.

We found out years later from Gen. Wesley Clark that about 10 days after 9/11 a decision had already been made to go to war with Iraq, though there was no new evidence connecting Saddam Hussein to al-Qaeda. And by October of 2001, the Pentagon was planning to “take out” a total of seven predominantly Muslim countries in five years, starting with Iraq, and then Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and then finishing with Iran.

We were tricked. And Cheney never apologized for tricking us.

He defended his drive to take out Saddam Hussein for years afterward, though it cost more than 4,000 American lives and $3 trillion, according to estimates. $3 TRILLION.

In the end, Cheney showed us who he was, or who he’d become, appearing in a political ad for his daughter, Congresswoman Liz Cheney, in 2022, saying: “In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump…He is a coward. A real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters. He lost his election, and he lost big. I know it. He knows it, and deep down, I think most Republicans know.”

No, Republicans did not “know” that Donald Trump had lost the election. Most of us knew that it was false that 81 million Americans had voted for Joe Biden, given that Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton had both gotten just under 66 million votes in the two prior presidential elections (2012 and 2016), with both winning the popular vote. Where did the 15 million additional voters come from? It was ridiculous. We knew that hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots had been used to steal the election from Donald Trump, whom the Left had decided could absolutely not be allowed to win another term.

That world in which conservatives trusted and admired Dick Cheney is as far distant as that world of New York City in 2003, when Michael Bloomberg, a Republican billionaire, was mayor and was taking on the teacher’s union — and winning! — and George Pataki, also a Republican (but more of one) was the governor. The Manhattan District Attorney was Robert Morgenthau, who occupied that position for 34 years. It was a respectable city. Things were under control.

Everything is different now. Many of us look back on the War on Terror with sadness and disgust, and certainly, regret. What were we thinking? How were we so misled?

And New York will now be led by Mamdani, a Muslim and a Socialist.

It’s not so terribly shocking to me. On moving to New York in 2002, I quickly found out that every cab in the city, just about, was driven by an Arab. Most of them were new immigrants. The strangest thing was when you got in the cab and told them where you wanted to go, they’d often ask which route you wanted them to take, something I’d never experienced when I’d lived in Washington, D.C. in the late 90s. Now, I guess we’re all sitting here today wondering: Which way, New York? What route are you taking?

