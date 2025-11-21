Bobby did it.

This week, the CDC website was changed to remove the lie that vaccines do not cause autism.

The new language at CDC.gov reads: “The claim ‘vaccines do not cause autism’ is not an evidence-based claim because studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines cause autism.”

It also says: “Studies supporting a link have been ignored by health authorities” — pointing fingers right back at the CDC’s own employees, or former employees, who have ignored studies for 30 years that show a connection between vaccines and many child health problems, including autism.

One of those is the Mawson study, a 2022 study done by Dr. Anthony R. Mawson, a professor in the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at Jackson State University School of Public Health in Jackson, Mississippi.

The study looked at 600+ homeschooled children, comparing those who were vaccinated with those who weren’t, using information submitted by the parents. The vaccinated children were far sicker, and were 4.2 times more likely to have been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) — that’s a more than 400% higher rate of autism among vaccinated children!

Here’s the table, below, from the Mawson study results, showing the data for chronic health conditions, including Autism Spectrum Disorder. There were 405 children in the study who were fully vaccinated, compared to 261 who were unvaccinated.

The Mawson study was a pilot study. But a much larger study was done by a doctor at Henry Ford Medical Center in Michigan, and it showed similar numbers — vaccinated children were FOUR times more likely to be diagnosed with autism as children who were not vaccinated. And because Henry Ford is both the provider of health services and the insurer, they had excellent data on a huge cohort of children. But that study was not published, and never will be. If you’ve watched the documentary “An Inconvenient Study” by Del Bigtree then you know why — because the doctor who did the study, Dr. Marcus Zerbos, did not have the courage. He could not do it. The PR department at Henry Ford Health had spoken to him, and he had decided that he couldn’t do it. He was not the right man to step out and take the barbs, even if it meant saving the lives of children, even if it meant that someday he’d be hailed as a hero.

….Which means that we will now have to wait for the government. Which brings us to the last bullet point of the new CDC statement (above) which says: “HHS has launched a comprehensive assessment of the causes of autism, including investigations on probable biologic mechanisms and potential causal links.”

We look forward to seeing those results.

