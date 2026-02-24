Could the person outside Nancy Guthrie's front door be a woman?
On Saturday evening I interviewed longtime private investigator Bill Garcia, who is based in California. His feeling is that the person seen on the doorbell camera video outside Nancy Guthrie’s front door is a Hispanic man in his 20s who is likely in the country illegally and is a low-level cartel guy.
Bill is Mexican-American and has worked throughout the Southwest, including in Arizona, and in Mexico, where he once located a missing American. So I thought his viewpoint was valuable.
At the time I spoke with Bill, I also had a strong feeling that the man on the video clips released by the FBI is Hispanic, and felt that he is probably Mexican. But the more I’ve studied the videos, the more I think this person is not Mexican, or at least not an illegal immigrant from Mexico. I’m not even sure it’s a man. I think it could be a woman.
Two theories:
It’s a woman between the ages of 35-52, possibly a lesbian. The main reason for thinking it could be a woman is the shape and set of the eyes. The longer I look at these two images above from the doorbell camera videos, the more convinced I am that these are a woman’s eyes. Women have eyes that are set wider apart and are more open while men have deeper-set eyes. The second reason is the eyelashes, which seem distinctly feminine. Do they have black mascara on them or are they tinted? If natural, they seem quite unusually dark to belong to a man, even a man who has black hair. Next I would point to the lips. Ignore the dark facial hair for the moment. These lips, seen in the top photo, appear to be a woman’s lips. This certainly could be a distortion of the camera, or lighting, however. For this to be a woman, the facial hair would have to be a disguise. Could the person have ordered a beard and moustache set like this one from Shein?
But maybe the most interesting clue is the fact that the person at the door is wearing double gloves — likely knit gloves under a pair of black latex gloves. There are two possible reasons for wearing a double set of gloves. One would be extra assurance that no DNA is left on the scene. If one of the latex gloves rips, the knit glove underneath would prevent the abductor from leaving a fingerprint on a doorknob, for instance. But another reason for wearing knit gloves underneath latex gloves could be to disguise the fact that the hands are not a man’s hands, but the much smaller hands of a woman. Knit gloves worn underneath the latex makes the hands appear much larger.
I noticed that the eyes appeared female immediately but didn’t start thinking seriously about whether this could really be a woman until I saw a woman comment on a video about the case, and specifically about how the person bent over to pick a plant, known as brittlebush, from the front yard (which she/he used to try to cover the camera). The person leaned down with mostly straight legs, not bent legs. The commenter, who said she is a physical therapist, said no man ever does this, unless he’s injured. Otherwise, only a woman bends down this way. I’ve replayed this video many times and it does seem unusual for a man. Men are less flexible, and many cannot touch the ground while keeping their legs straight. So they’re more likely to bend at the knee. I say that I believe this could be a lesbian woman because the gait and posture, when the person turns around and steps down off the porch to find a plant in the yard, is not a feminine gait or posture. The legs are too wide apart and the backside and hips seem too stiff. The whole lower body appears more masculine.
It’s a man who is educated and between the ages of 33 and 46. Not an illegal immigrant. Ethnicity unknown. Could be Hispanic but if so, more European than Indigenous. When I saw the person from behind, walking away from the door, I began to realize that if this person is a man, he is not in his 20s but is at least in his 30s — likely late 30s or in his 40s. He has the body of a man who sits at a desk all day, or sits somewhere. He also walks a little stiffly, uncommon for a younger man, but quite common for a man in his 30s or 40s who doesn’t get enough exercise. His body type, as seen from behind, and his gait do not remind me of any Mexican man I’ve ever met. The legs are a little far apart, and the backside quite flat. The outline of the body is not visible through the pants. It appears as though the person is wearing another layer under the pants — long underwear, maybe. Is this another attempt to hide the features of the body, to make recognition almost impossible? It also seems that there is another mask or something else under the ski mask, as it’s impossible to see a line of the jaw, which would help to determine the structure of the face. That these kinds of precautions were taken — double layers to hide the features of the hands, the chin, the neck, the backside, the hips, the legs, and the chest, speaks to a level of planning and forethought that is quite extraordinary. I might guess that he is ex-military, but if he is 5’9” or 5’10” as law enforcement has estimated, he is shorter than most Green Berets, Delta Force guys and Navy Seals, and is not as muscular as these elite warriors usually are either. So what’s left? I wonder...Is he an FBI agent? A CIA operative? Someone the FBI or CIA hires for special operations, such as to create a massive news event to distract from the release of the Epstein files? I do get the feeling that he’s a professional. But what about the way he bent down to pick the brittlebush with the straight legs? The more I watch this motion, the more I realize where I’ve seen it before. It’s how golfers often reach down to pick up a golf ball. They don’t really bend their knees. They might bend one leg at the knee just slightly, and the other leg stays straight and maybe extends back behind him a little. Is the abductor a golfer? If HE is in fact a HE, then I think he is. Or it could just be that he has a bad right knee.
What do you see when you watch this video carefully? An American man? A Hispanic man? How old? Or is it a woman?
More to the story. Where is the video of the vehicle that she was taken to. Supposedly she couldn't walk very well along with being elderly. Too many coincidence s out there to the dems..Savanna G. Interviewing the "Epstein survivorship are making their rounds but not naming names..the fact that both her and her daughter were rabid anti Trump ICE but pro antifa, blm..Guthrie's husband is a fixer for the dems..is connected to the Clintons..Too many connections..
Thanks Margaret. Is there any plausible explanation for why this person would even pause to look at the video camera, after having put so much effort into disguising himself? And then, even more stupidly, to try to disable it so ineptly? My thought is he's drunk, and he may be just a local window peeker out prowling the neighborhood. The video thing may be a red herring or it's just a coincidence some demented perv was out having his fun the same night Mrs. Guthrie disappeared.