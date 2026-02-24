Crossroads Report

Crossroads Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
21h

More to the story. Where is the video of the vehicle that she was taken to. Supposedly she couldn't walk very well along with being elderly. Too many coincidence s out there to the dems..Savanna G. Interviewing the "Epstein survivorship are making their rounds but not naming names..the fact that both her and her daughter were rabid anti Trump ICE but pro antifa, blm..Guthrie's husband is a fixer for the dems..is connected to the Clintons..Too many connections..

Reply
Share
Michael Srite's avatar
Michael Srite
1d

Thanks Margaret. Is there any plausible explanation for why this person would even pause to look at the video camera, after having put so much effort into disguising himself? And then, even more stupidly, to try to disable it so ineptly? My thought is he's drunk, and he may be just a local window peeker out prowling the neighborhood. The video thing may be a red herring or it's just a coincidence some demented perv was out having his fun the same night Mrs. Guthrie disappeared.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Margaret Menge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture