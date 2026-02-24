It’s a woman between the ages of 35-52, possibly a lesbian. The main reason for thinking it could be a woman is the shape and set of the eyes. The longer I look at these two images above from the doorbell camera videos, the more convinced I am that these are a woman’s eyes. Women have eyes that are set wider apart and are more open while men have deeper-set eyes. The second reason is the eyelashes, which seem distinctly feminine. Do they have black mascara on them or are they tinted? If natural, they seem quite unusually dark to belong to a man, even a man who has black hair. Next I would point to the lips. Ignore the dark facial hair for the moment. These lips, seen in the top photo, appear to be a woman’s lips. This certainly could be a distortion of the camera, or lighting, however. For this to be a woman, the facial hair would have to be a disguise. Could the person have ordered a beard and moustache set like this one from Shein?

But maybe the most interesting clue is the fact that the person at the door is wearing double gloves — likely knit gloves under a pair of black latex gloves. There are two possible reasons for wearing a double set of gloves. One would be extra assurance that no DNA is left on the scene. If one of the latex gloves rips, the knit glove underneath would prevent the abductor from leaving a fingerprint on a doorknob, for instance. But another reason for wearing knit gloves underneath latex gloves could be to disguise the fact that the hands are not a man’s hands, but the much smaller hands of a woman. Knit gloves worn underneath the latex makes the hands appear much larger.

The person appears to be wearing knit gloves under black latex gloves. Is this to try to make (her) hands appear larger?

I noticed that the eyes appeared female immediately but didn’t start thinking seriously about whether this could really be a woman until I saw a woman comment on a video about the case, and specifically about how the person bent over to pick a plant, known as brittlebush, from the front yard (which she/he used to try to cover the camera). The person leaned down with mostly straight legs, not bent legs. The commenter, who said she is a physical therapist, said no man ever does this, unless he’s injured. Otherwise, only a woman bends down this way. I’ve replayed this video many times and it does seem unusual for a man. Men are less flexible, and many cannot touch the ground while keeping their legs straight. So they’re more likely to bend at the knee. I say that I believe this could be a lesbian woman because the gait and posture, when the person turns around and steps down off the porch to find a plant in the yard, is not a feminine gait or posture. The legs are too wide apart and the backside and hips seem too stiff. The whole lower body appears more masculine.