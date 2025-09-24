The person who is in charge of all death investigations with the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner is a lesbian who was featured in a 2023 article in the New York Times about investigations into suicides by gay and transgender people.

In the article, Cory Russo is described as an investigator who is motivated to gather information on sexual orientation and gender identity following suicides because she is “a lesbian who has lost loved ones to suicide.”

Russo works for the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner as the Chief Medical Examiner Investigator.

The Office of the Medical Examiner is part of the Utah Department of Health and Human Services and investigates all deaths in Utah that are sudden, unexpected, violent, suspicious or unattended. Utah does not have county coroners.

As part of its investigations, the Office of the Medical Examiner conducts autopsies and has on staff eight forensic pathologists who do this work.

When contacted this week by Crossroads Report, a spokesperson for the Office of the Medical Examiner said she was forbidden by state law from disclosing whether an autopsy has been done on the body of Charlie Kirk and said the office is prohibited by law from releasing autopsy reports to anyone outside of next-of-kin, law enforcement, the decedent’s attorney and the decedent’s physician.

On Sept. 17, a week after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Russo was a guest on the “Women with Cool Jobs” podcast, and spoke about her efforts to bring justice for victims and to bring closure to their loved ones.

Will Russo and the more than 100 investigators who work under her help to bring justice in the case of the assassination of Charlie Kirk?

She appears to have a bias in favor of gay and transgender people, wanting to go the extra mile to help them, in order to build a body of data to help address problems they may be facing, to prevent suicides in future, presumably.

Tyler Robinson, who has been charged in the assassination of Charlie Kirk, was in a homosexual relationship with his roommate Lance Twiggs, who considered himself to be transgender and was reportedly undergoing hormone treatments to attempt to adopt a more feminine appearance.

