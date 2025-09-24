Crossroads Report

Crossroads Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rod Armes's avatar
Rod Armes
3h

Is it just me or is the concern over growing numbers of this minority group committing suicide not obvious? There were statistics gathered here in Indiana a number of years ago showing an alarming number of murder/suicides with this same group. I don't think they have it figured out yet.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Margaret Menge
Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
2h

Have you seen the from the rear shooter video

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Margaret Menge
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture