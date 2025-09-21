Charlie Kirk’s producer posted a message on X this evening, seeming to address speculation that Charlie had been shot from the right side, with the bullet exiting on the left side of his neck, toward the front.

This would likely mean that the bullet that killed Charlie could not have come from the top of the Losee Center, which was directly in front of Charlie: It would have had to have come from Charlie’s right side.

Last night, Candace Owens did a livestream video in which she said she’d watched footage from the camera that was behind Charlie, and that there was no blood at all. She was able to watch that footage on a Facetime call with the Turning Point USA staffer who had taken the camera down from the back wall of the tent and removed its memory card.

“The thing that really stood out to me, and I just kept asking to replay it over and over and over again, is that there’s no blood,” she said in the video.

There was no blood on the back of Charlie’s neck, in other words. This seemed to be consistent with what others like former U.S. Marine sniper Zeb Boykin have said, that the wound on the left side of Charlie’s neck that blood was pouring out of was the exit wound, and that the entry wound would have been small and no blood would have been visible.

But Andrew Kolvet, who produced Charlie Kirk’s show on Real America’s Voice, said in tonight’s X post that there was no exit wound because the bullet didn’t exit Charlie’s body: It was found inside of him by the surgeon.

“Charlie’s body stopped it,” he wrote.

