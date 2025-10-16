Charlie Kirk, just before the start of the event on Sept. 10.

The assassination of Charlie Kirk in Utah on Sept. 10 was a shock to the nation and to conservatives in particular because of what it revealed: That the conversation has ended. They killed Charlie Kirk and they want the rest of of us dead too. There’s no more point in talking.

While there is no evidence of any other shooter besides Tyler Robinson and recent analysis seems to show that yes, the bullet came from the front, from a high-powered rifle, and didn’t exit Charlie’s body, stunning information revealed last week by Candace Owens raises questions about whether Israel or supporters of Israel could have had any involvement in the murder.

Laurent Guyenot has put together an excellent recap at the Unz Review of Charlie Kirk’s gradual and then — in last 48 hours of his life — rapid separation from the pro-Israel cause, and has included the very odd tweets from Josh Hammer, the pro-Israel senior-editor-at-large of Newsweek Magazine, historically and likely still a CIA-connected publication:

May 4: As Sam Parker has documented, tensions between Charlie Kirk and his pro-Israel backers did not start in July 2025, but at least two months earlier, when Kirk, with tweets viewed up to 8 million times, opposed the ADL’s call for censorship, and contributed to defeat the bill HR 867 that criminalized private boycotts of Israel.

July 11-13: Kirk hosted Tucker Carlson at his TPUSA Student Action Summit. Carlson stated unequivocally that Jeffrey Epstein was an Israeli asset tasked with blackmailing American public personalities. The subject was also debated on stage between Carlson, conservative host Megyn Kelly, and Jewish comedian Dave Smith, all agreeing with Carlson’s position and demanding the release of the Epstein files. The following days, Kirk was bombarded with angry messages from his pro-Israel backers. August 4-5: Bill Ackman hosted a meeting on Long Island with Kirk, TPUSA executives and Jewish donors. According to Max Blumenthal’s important article on the subject: Zionist billionaire Bill Ackman “hammered” Charlie Kirk … for platforming critics of Israel at TPUSA events. … Ackman, according to multiple sources, had this meeting to basically bully Charlie Kirk into submission. … Charlie Kirk walked away, according to one person, feeling like there was an attempt to blackmail him. … He refused any offers of funding, and also refused the offer to travel to Israel and meet with Netanyahu… During that meeting, Netanyahu spoke personally to Kirk on the phone, inviting him to Israel and offering him $150 million to bolster TPUSA. Kirk declined. The next day, August 6: in a live exchange with Megyn Kelly, Kirk complained of the “repulsive” ways he was treated, naming Josh Hammer in particular, and stating that, as executive director of TPUSA, “I have less ability… to criticize the Israeli government than actual Israelis do. And that’s really, really weird.” August 13: Harrison H. Smith of InfoWars tweeted: “I was told by someone close to Charlie Kirk that Charlie thinks Israel will kill him if he turns against them.” This tweet drew little attention until after Kirk’s death, when Smith confirmed it, and Max Blumenthal stated that he had heard the same from another source.

August 27: Kirk invited Marjorie Taylor Greene to speak at the next Turning Point’s annual AmericaFest conference, planned for December 2025. Greene is known for her opposition to the power of AIPAC in American politics, and her demand that AIPAC be registered as a foreign agent. Kirk had previously addressed the AIPAC question, as in a July-2025 debate with TPUSA chapter leaders (here with Sam Parker’s insightful comments; full video of the debate here).

Sept 8: Kirk interviewed Ben Shapiro, the arch-Zionist Jewish editor of the Daily Wire, on his Charlie Kirk Show (broadcast the next day). He discussed Israel’s bombing of Qatar, quoted approvingly the distrust by some of his friends (Carlson?) of the mainstream narrative on Israel, and stated that he doesn’t like Bibi Netanyahu’s statement: “You can’t be MAGA if you’re anti-Israel”. Hours after that exchange, Shapiro tells Mark Levin on Fox News: “You can’t be a leader of the right if you think the president is covering up a Mossad rape ring or struck Iran for Israel.” Sept 9: Around 3:30 to 4 pm ET, Charlie exchanged messages on a WhatsApp group chat with seven other people, including Josh Hammer, Pastor Rob McCoy and Rabbi Pesach Wolicki. Kirk was obviously in a combative mood: Although punished for having invited Carlson, he was now “thinking of inviting Candace.” He wrote: “I cannot and will not be bullied like this. Leaving me no choice but to leave the pro Israel cause.” Candace Owens revealed this exchange on Oct. 7 and shamed McCoy and Hammer for having lied when denying its existence. She is vindicated by Andrew Kolvet, executive producer of TPUSA (here also).

Sept 9: Two hours after that exchange, from 6 to 7 pm ET, Kirk had a one-hour Zoom call with Rabbi Wolicki, Josh Hammer, Michael McCoy (Kirk’s chief of staff) and a few others. In an interview he gave on Sept 13 to the New York Post, and in a later video appearance dated Oct 9, Wolicki said he was concerned that many of Kirk’s fans “were turning on Israel” and “there were prominent people … actively working to [get him to] to drop his support for Israel.” Kirk was, according to Wolicki, “in a combative mood” and “playing the role of devil’s advocate,” which, in view of Kirk’s messages the day before, must be understood as Wolicki’s euphemistic presentation of Kirk telling him and Hammer to go to hell. Sept 9: At 9:05 pm, two hours after his Zoom call with Kirk, Josh Hammer retweeted approvingly a 12-year-old tweet by Trump that said: “Should be public execution for all to see—you will end this bullshit fast.” Since the context of Trump’s original tweet is irrelevant, and since Hammer was a key participant in all the communications with Kirk that day (the WhatsApp chat and the Zoom call), this tweet can reasonably by interpreted as referring to Kirk’s “public execution” the next day, and therefore indicative of Hammer’s foreknowledge.

Sept 10: Kirk is shot dead on the Campus of Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, at 12:23 pm. Sept 10: Three hours after Kirk’s death, Hammer again cryptically tweeted: “public execution,” echoing his tweet of the day before, suggesting that he was cryptically taking responsibility for Kirk’s assassination.

Hours after Kirk’s death, Netanyahu eulogized Kirk in a X tweet and referred to his phone conversation with Kirk: “I spoke to him only two weeks ago and invited him to Israel. Sadly, that visit will not take place.” Sept 12: Amid mounting rumors that Israel was behind Kirk’s assassination, Netanyahu booked himself on Newsmax to declare those rumors “insane.”

But it’s not insane for people to notice this astonishing chain of events in the months and days before Charlie Kirk was murdered or to point to Israel’s history of political assassinations, detailed in the book “Rise and Kill First: The Secret History of Israel’s Assassinations” by New York Times reporter Ronen Bergman. It should be noted that Bergman had Israel’s full cooperation in researching this book and was able to conduct a stunning 1,000 interviews. These included interviews with two former Israeli prime ministers: Ehud Barak and Ehud Olmert, and also Meir Dagan, a former head of the Mossad. They were all happy to talk about the great number of people Israel has assassinated over the years — more than all other nations combined — and also how they did it. Maybe Ronen Bergman can return to some of these same sources and see if any of them have any knowledge of a plot to assassinate Charlie Kirk.

(I believe Tyler Robinson was the shooter. I just wonder if he was assisted somehow.)

