What started off as a smart, crowd-sourced investigation into the assassination of Charlie Kirk has gone off the rails, with Nick Fuentes riffing that the real question now is: “Who didn’t shoot Charlie Kirk?”

All 4,000 people in the crowd that day at Utah Valley University were crisis actors, he joked in a recent video; the shooter was actually Brigitte Macron who popped up from the trap door on the ground next to the tent; the weapon wasn’t a rifle or any kind of gun but an advanced, high-tech “energy weapon” and Tyler Robinson, his transgender boyfriend and the “Israeli security guards” were all patsies.

He’s right. Things do really need to be reeled in.

As someone who worked as a news reporter and editor for 20 years, I’m happy to help. It does no good to cast suspicion where there’s no real reason for suspicion, and it’s a distraction to spend hours spinning up theories that are implausible.

On the basics….

For one, yes, there was an autopsy. The general counsel and chief of staff for the prosecutor, Chris Ballard, told me as much in a short phone interview a week ago. I wrote about it HERE. An autopsy is required by state law in all violent death cases, and this was without any doubt a violent death. There’s no way they wouldn’t do an autopsy. All autopsies in Utah are done by the state Office of the Medical Examiner, which is under the Utah Department of Health and Human Services. (Utah does not have a county coroner system.) And autopsies are usually done pretty quickly, often within 24 hours of death.

This local news footage shows the Medical Examiner’s vehicle, which appeared to be transporting Charlie’s body from the hospital to the pathology lab on the evening of Sept. 10.

The autopsy on Charlie Kirk’s body was likely done the following morning. Autopsies in Utah are performed by one of eight forensic pathologists who are on the staff of the Office of the Medical Examiner and they usually take about two hours. Perhaps this one would have been more involved given the high-profile nature of the assassination. But regardless, it would have been done by 12 noon. Vice President JD Vance arrived in Salt Lake City aboard Air Force One that afternoon at about 2:20 p.m. and departed with Charlie’s casket on board at about 4:30 p.m. So there would have been time to have the body embalmed, if this was in fact done in Utah.

Suspicions have been aroused by the absence of any statement about an autopsy. But the Office of the Medical Examiner is prohibited by state law from disclosing any records to anyone other than the deceased’s next-of-kin, lawyer and physician and also law enforcement. And spokespeople for this office have told me that they believe this law covers any information related to whether an autopsy was done on a particular individual or not.

And no, an autopsy report will not be released to the public prior to trial. This is completely normal. It’s likely that no more evidence will be released prior to the trial, which is likely to start in about a year.

The basic evidence which establishes probable cause to believe that Tyler Robinson was the shooter who assassinated Charlie Kirk is laid out in the charging document which was read out at the Sept. 16 press conference by Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray, who is responsible for prosecuting all crimes in Utah County, where Utah Valley University is located.

You can watch that full press conference here:

The charging document included the probable cause statement, which is appended below:

What follows is the text messages, and then a repetition of the charges that were filed against Tyler Robinson.

You can read the entire charging document here:

https://atty.utahcounty.gov/cms/uploads/TJR_Information_49872215e3.pdf

The chance that evidence has been fabricated by the Utah Bureau of Investigation, by the FBI, the local police department in Orem, Utah, or by the County Attorney’s office is quite low and I wonder if YouTubers understand that when they casually suggest this.

It would be an enormous scandal and everyone involved would lose their careers if such a thing were discovered. And of course it would be discovered, because there’s now a large and capable defense team appointed and they’re going to be poring over everything. And Tyler Robinson and his boyfriend Lance Twiggs are alive, as are Tyler’s parents.

The idea of the text messages between Tyler and Lance being fabricated by police is particularly weak given that text messages can be retrieved from phone companies with a court order. So if they were fabricated, the defense team would be able to establish this pretty easily and the state’s entire case would blow up.

I’m always willing to entertain conspiracy theories. But they have to be at least plausible.

Do we really believe Tyler Robinson’s parents would have turned him over to police for the assassination of a national political figure in a case in which he may be PUT TO DEATH if they didn’t think he did it?

If they thought Tyler was innocent, wouldn’t they be saying this very publicly right now? Wouldn’t they be on national television, insisting upon his innocence? Of course they would be.

There are of course still some major questions to be resolved, at least for the public. The investigators have much more information than we do. But it is hard for the public to see how Tyler Robinson could have been carrying such a large rifle as the Mauser 98 in his pant leg, and he doesn’t seem to be carrying it as he leaps from the roof of the Losee Center after the shooting in the grainy security footage released by the state.

But in terms of what we now know, I’d say it’s likely that Tyler Robinson was the shooter and that he made the shot from the top of the Losee Center, as laid out in the probable cause statement.

I don’t believe there was a second shooter.

I believe Charlie Kirk was shot from the front, and that the bullet did not exit his body, as the TPUSA spokesman, Andrew Kolvet, said in a post on X.

I’ve come to this conclusion after watching and listening carefully to a range of experts, and also based upon the compelling evidence presented by Chris Martenson of Peak Prosperity who did find strong evidence that the shot came from the front and that the wound we saw on the front and left side of Charlie’s neck was indeed the entry wound, not an exit wound as others had theorized.

Martenson has modeled the angles and says he doesn’t think the .30-06 bullet could have done what it did in Charlie’s body coming from a 10 degree angle (10 degrees to Charlie’s left) and from a 10-degree height. He thinks there was another shooter who was on top of another building off to the side, on Charlie’s left side.

But in this excellent exchange hosted by Mario Nawfal, sniper trainer Matt Tardio disagreed with Martenson, saying it’s very possible that the engraved casing on the bullet or low-grade ammunition could have resulted in a “loss in pressure” and lower muzzle velocity that would have made it more likely that the bullet did what it’s said to have done inside Charlie’s body when coming from a 10 degree angle (10 degrees off center) and a 10 degree height.

Watch the first 30 minutes to hear this exchange:

And on Martenson’s theory that there was another shooter on another building, further to Charlie’s left, there is no person visible on that wide-open rooftop, and nowhere for any shooter to hide.

Tardio says he still thinks it’s odd that Tyler Robinson would have known to get up on the roof of the Losee Center or that he wouldn’t have attracted notice if he’d been scouting locations in the days before the event, or that morning.

But I don’t think it’s odd at all. I live next to a large university campus with almost the same enrollment as Utah Valley University (48,000) and walk in and out of buildings and up staircases on campus all the time. I walked up onto a building rooftop a year or two ago when the hatch was open. No one noticed.

And the rooftop of the Losee Center is completely accessible as it’s next to a walkway on that same level. All Tyler Robinson had to do was to climb up an outside staircase, and then hop over a small barricade. As to whether he scouted this location in advance, he could have very easily done this without attracting any attention whatsoever.

But I do believe that more people were involved — Lance Twiggs and several other people — and that online groups of trans/furry/Antifa types and maybe others participated in planning the assassination. It’s disturbing that Twiggs was released so quickly rather than being held. Was he even subjected to a long and intense interrogation? Where is he now?

