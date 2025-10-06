Crossroads Report

Crossroads Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brad Parsons's avatar
Brad Parsons
6d

Charlie is still alive. He's in witness protection. Him and his wife are making out like bandits.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Curtis's avatar
Curtis
5d

Certainly seems plausible.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Margaret Menge
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture