The CDC announced today that the U.S. childhood vaccine schedule is being dramatically reduced from 18 vaccines recommended for children and teens to 11, approximating the Danish childhood vaccine schedule.

The following vaccines are no longer being recommended for all children but will still be available for those who want them and will be covered by insurance plans: Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Rotavirus, Meningococcal, Flu and Covid-19.

Bot the Flu and the Covid-19 vaccines were annual vaccines, though the CDC’s vaccine advisory committee, ACIP, had already recommended at its September 2025 meeting that the Covid-19 vaccine be removed from childhood schedule.

The decision to dramatically reduce the number of vaccines recommended for children in the United States was made after the acting director of the CDC Jim O’Neill signed a decision memorandum from Director of the NIH Jay Bhattacharya, head of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Dr. Mehmet Oz and Marty Makary, head of the FDA, recommending the changes.

They also follow an order issued by President Donald Trump to evaluate the entire schedule and compare it to that of other nations.

“President Trump directed us to examine how other developed nations protect their children and to take action if they are doing better,” Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said. “After an exhaustive review of the evidence, we are aligning the U.S. childhood vaccine schedule with international consensus while strengthening transparency and informed consent. This decision protects children, respects families, and rebuilds trust in public health.”

The scientific assessment reviewed 20 other developed nations and found that the United States was a “global outlier” — with vaccines recommended for many more diseases and many more doses given that in the other countries.

“The data support a more focused schedule that protects children from the most serious infectious diseases while improving clarity, adherence, and public confidence,” said O’Neill.

The assessment document a significant decline in public trust in health care institutions between 2020 and 2024, alongside falling childhood vaccination rates.

“Public health works only when people trust it,” said Makary. “That trust depends on transparency, rigorous science, and respect for families. This decision recommits HHS to all three.”

The CDC press release says that in making the change, the agency recognizes that “there is a need for more and better gold standard science, including placebo-controlled randomized trials and long-term observational studies to better characterize vaccine benefits, risks, and outcomes” and calls on HHS “to fund this gold standard science for all vaccines on the schedule.”

