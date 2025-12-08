To the astonishment of many people watching from home on Friday, the CDC’s vaccine advisory committee didn’t just remove the recommendation for all newborns to be vaccinated with the Hepatitis B vaccine within hours of birth, but leaned hard into informed consent and the rights of individuals in a free society and even talked about the need to get rid of mandates — all state vaccine mandates.

Retsef Levi, an MIT professor and an expert in health systems and vaccines, talked about the need to “reject the idea that vaccines in general and this vaccine in particular should be used to mandate vaccination and coercion through vaccination and condition attendance to education settings or clinical care settings just because you vaccinate or not.”

Levi is one of several new members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices appointed by Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. after the dismissal of all members of the committee who had served during the Biden administration and had approved numerous Covid-19 vaccines and boosters, including for children as young as 6 months of age.

The ACIP meeting, which took place over two days — Thursday, December 4 and Friday, December 5 — was marked by an unusually candid discussion, including about vaccine injuries, quality of data, problems with clinical trials used to approve childhood vaccines in the past, and also broader topics such as informed consent and the right of individuals to be free of government coercion. This was even heard from an employee of the CDC.

“If the committee were to do anything I would encourage you to consider just making a statement that these recommendations, all vaccine recommendations, are recommendations; they should not be treated as mandates,” said Mark Blaxill of the CDC. “I agree with you that mandates that were put in place — which, I’d like to point out were not put in place in almost all cases by CDC or the federal government but were decisions that were made by state and local jurisdictions — are problematic.”

The strongest statements against mandates were made by attorney Aaron Siri, who had been invited to give a presentation to the committee on the CDC’s childhood vaccine schedule.

“Mandates make vaccines political,” said Siri. “When you take away somebody’s right, you have made it no longer just a medical question, you’ve made it a legal one, you’ve made it a political one.”

Siri pointed to Denmark and some other European countries where there are no vaccine mandates but still very high rates of vaccination and much less controversy about vaccines.

Mandates, he said, have the greatest impact on people who want to avoid getting a vaccine and end up being injured by a vaccine they were mandated to get, only to then be ignored by the medical community.

He pointed to a family that was recently given financial compensation by the so-called Vaccine Court after proving that their baby, who’d gotten the Hepatitis B vaccine in the hospital right after birth, had died from the vaccine.

“Those folks feel as if they don’t exist…Those are the folks who then go and tell their stories. And their stories then can result in what folks describe as vaccine hesitancy. But they’re really people who are trying to be heard. And mandates are the precipitator for what often results in that.”

Forty-nine states mandate vaccinations for school attendance and usually for admission to state universities — vaccinations for which there is often weak evidence to support claims of “safe and effective” and a great deal of evidence pointing to potential harms, including skyrocketing rates of autism, allergies and autoimmune diseases that have increased dramatically and in line with the steep increases in the number of vaccines given to children since the late 1980s.

Only one state — Idaho — has no school vaccine mandates as they were eliminated by a state law passed last spring.

Two other states — Florida and Texas — are moving toward getting rid of school vaccine mandates, but haven’t yet.

Most states offer medical and religious exemptions to vaccination so that children can attend school if their parents take steps to request an exemption, usually by a letter to the school district or sometimes by filling out a form (state laws vary). Some states also offer philosophical exemptions. But school districts and universities rarely make a point to let families know about exemptions or make clear what is meant by a religious exemption — that a family does not have to be a member of a religion that is opposed to vaccination to claim an exemption for their child.

Five states offer only a medical exemption — not a religious or philosophical exemption. They are: California, Connecticut, Maine, New York and West Virginia.

In California, Connecticut, Maine and New York, children are prohibited from attending both public and private schools if they have not been vaccinated with the state-mandated vaccines and do not have a medical exemption.

Click the map to see detailed information on state vaccine mandates, from the National Vaccine Information Center.

The vaccines that states mandate usually include most or all of the vaccines on the CDC’s schedule of recommended childhood vaccinations.

