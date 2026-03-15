There has never been a kidnapping like the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping. Never in American history.

On Nancy Grace’s show “Crime Stories” last week, a former investigator with the U.S. Marshals threw up his hands, saying:

“I can make no sense of it and I can’t get behind the reasoning of how this happened and any logical explanation for you. I don’t know. It is just the most bizarre thing I have ever encountered when you talk about kidnapping.”

On February 24, the FBI said it had moved its command post for the investigation up to Phoenix and by the end of February, Pima County Sheriff’s deputies were no longer on the scene guarding Nancy Guthrie’s home 24/7. There was no real need. The home had been turned back over to the Guthrie family and the media tents had been cleared from the streets in the neighborhood.

There are no leads and no suspects. No one, it seems, can explain why someone would have taken the 84-year-old woman out of her home in Tucson in the middle of the night. Incredibly, there’s not even a vehicle that’s been identified as the getaway vehicle. This is likely because the kidnapper used a signal jammer, preventing law enforcement from being able to track the movements of vehicles around the Guthrie home on the night of Jan. 31, when Nancy disappeared.

On Feb. 18, I published a news analysis based on my strong feeling that the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie is related to the release of the Epstein files that happened just two days earlier. In the article, I speculated that Savannah Guthrie’s husband, a Clinton/Gore politico who is the head of a major public relations firm in New York, could be involved.

The purpose of the kidnapping, I posited, was to create a massive national news story to distract from the Epstein files – to keep the American media from talking about what was in the Epstein files.

I’m not the only one who thinks this. On Megyn Kelly’s show last month, a former Navy Seal named Daniel O’Shea, when asked about a motive for the kidnapping, said he thought media attention WAS the goal, and getting media focused on this case “to maybe get some other news stories off the net.”

Megyn Kelly didn’t inquire further and the conversation moved on to other things. But clearly, O’Shea and I had come to the same conclusion: The media attention WAS the goal.

The key thing is the strange timing of the two events.

The Epstein files were released on Friday morning, January 30. There were mentions of the release of the files on TV news channels that night, but nothing much of substance highlighting what the files showed as broadcast journalists hadn’t had enough time to really go through them.

The following day, Saturday, online researchers began to really dig in and post to X and Tik Tok and other platforms some of the pages they’d found.

Those of you who haven’t heard much of substance about the Epstein files likely may not be aware how significant they are and how really damaging they are to some of the world’s wealthiest people. But perhaps you saw the news of the Feb. 19 arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (formerly Prince Andrew) or the Feb. 23 arrest of British ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson, or heard of the recent suicide attempt by the former prime minister of Norway – and so began to suspect that there was probably something much bigger in the files than the American media was letting on.

If American television – in particular news channels like Fox News and CNN – had really dug into the files and exposed the kinds of things that European media was exposing, perhaps we would have also seen arrests in the United States after January 30. All we got were resignations — first former Sen. George Mitchell, then former Sen. John Kerry (both resigned from nonprofit organizations) and then Kathryn Ruemmler, the chief counsel for Goldman Sachs (and former chief counsel to President Barack Obama).

Clearly, there was no real public pressure to make any arrests because there was so little news coverage of what was in the files.

The lack of in-depth news coverage also saved several institutions from heavy scrutiny and reputational damage.

Jeffrey Epstein “belonged” to U.S. intelligence (probably the CIA) and to “allied” intelligence, according to what Alan Dershowitz told federal prosecutor Alex Acosta. Allied intelligence could mean British or Israeli intelligence, most likely. Maybe both. In another era, this revelation would have huge news. You wouldn’t have heard the end of it. People would be talking about it on every news channel, ever hour. It would force a reckoning, with Congress holding high-profile Church Committee-style hearings to talk about reining in the CIA.

Considering what was at stake here – and that the coverage of the Nancy Guthrie disappearance was the only thing that saved many rich and powerful men and our CIA and the U.S. relationship with Israel from ruin -- we should consider the good possibility that the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie is no normal crime but was instead planned and carried out for the purpose of burying the Epstein files.

If we think about it as such, then everything about the abduction makes sense. No, the ransom notes weren’t real. Or if the first ones were real, they weren’t a serious attempt to collect money but just part of the planned event, to make it look like a kidnapping for ransom. Of course they can’t identify a vehicle using satellites, or doorbell cameras within a two-mile radius. The perpetrator used a signal jammer to take Nancy without anyone being able to track him. This was a professional operation. Of course he knew she’d be home alone and asleep and that there was no dog. He’d been given this information.

I think the man outside Nancy Guthrie’s front door was hired to do a particular job, and had no idea who he was really working for. If caught, he doesn’t know he was hired by the CIA or the Mossad, or by a few New York billionaires, or the Rothschilds. There are two or three layers of people in between. This is very common for CIA operations, as described by Philip Agee in his famous tell-all book from 1975 “Inside the Company: CIA Diary.” This is how the CIA does regime change operations abroad. The people who are working on the ground to overthrow a South American regime aren’t aware that the money they’re being paid actually came from the CIA. They were paid by someone in their country who is paid by someone who is paid by someone who works for the CIA, though undercover, posing as an employee of a corporation.

What is most likely is that it was determined a news event had to be created – something so alarming that it would grip the nation and become the top story on every network and cable news channel, pushing the Epstein files story to the side or keeping it off the television altogether.

A kidnapping would fit the bill – but only if it were the kidnapping of a famous person, or the family member of a famous person.

This is why I identified Michael Feldman, the husband of Savannah Guthrie, as maybe having something to do with the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie. Feldman is a former top staffer to Vice President Al Gore and a Democratic strategist and Hillary Clinton supporter who co-founded a PR firm in DC and now runs the North American office of the larger PR agency that merged with it – FGS Global. As a reader of Crossroads Report pointed out to me, FGS Global has the financial backing of KKR, a private equity firm founded by three prominent Jewish financiers – Jerome Kohlberg, Jr., Henry Kravis and George Roberts. One of FGS Global’s specialties is strategic communications, including reputation repair – in other words, manipulating news coverage and removing negative stories to influence public perception. The original firm that Feldman founded along with Joe Lockhart, the former press secretary to Bill Clinton, was recommended to Jeffrey Epstein to help repair his reputation as a pedophile. One of the documents in the Epstein files shows this emailed recommendation, from a woman to Larry Summers, and then a forwarded email with a note from Larry Summers to Epstein, saying it wouldn’t be a bad idea for him to contact Joe Lockhart at The Glover Park Group, the original name of the PR firm founded by Lockhart, Feldman, Carter Eskew and Chip Smith.

It’s unknown whether Epstein did in fact contact The Glover Park Group and whether he hired the firm to try to repair and improve his reputation by influencing media coverage. If he did, then it’s not unreasonable to think that FGS Global, where Feldman is head of North American operations and Carter Eskew, the former chief strategist for Al Gore’s presidential campaign in 2000, is a global co-chairman, may have been hired to minimize the damage from the release of the Epstein files.

All that would have had to happen would have been for Feldman to pass along to a couple of others the name and address of Nancy Guthrie and some information about her living situation – no one else in the home, no dog, outside cameras that would need to be disabled. The kidnapping of the elderly mother of a well-known and attractive longtime co-host of the “Today” show would surely be a huge news story. Feldman would understand this very well.

If this is what happened, then we can see that it was a successful operation as it succeeded in burying news of the Epstein files. Friends who watch a lot of Fox News told me in the first weeks of February that it seemed the *only* story on television every day was the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, and that it was as if there was nothing else happening in the world at all. I immediately found this very strange, and wondered why Fox News and CNN and other stations weren’t talking about the Epstein files, a news story that was far more consequential for our country and the entire world than a single missing person. To quote from a recent Substack by The Wise Wolf, the Epstein files had become “an extinction-level event for the entire American power structure.”

About mid-February, I began to realize that people who were getting all or most of their news from TV seemed to have been persuaded that there was nothing much of interest in the Epstein files.

Looking over the stories that ran in the first few days after the files were released, we see why. They are almost all dealing with issues like: Were all the files released or were some withheld? Is President Trump implicated or is he “absolved?” Why were some victims’ names not redacted? Why were the names of so many non-victims redacted?

Online it was a different story. X users started digging in to what they actually showed: Many of us were forever changed by what we learned.

But most primary voters are older and still get their news from TV, so if you want to control a story – control its effect on electoral politics – you can still do it by controlling what gets on TV.

Keeping a story off the television means keeping it from the voters who count the most.

As I thought more about this idea — of the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie being no ordinary crime but a professional operation to create a massive news event…I realized that there is another aspect that I hadn’t explored.

This disappearance of Nancy Guthrie happened in Tucson, Arizona, which is in Pima County.

The last time I wrote about Pima County was in connection to the very strange 2022 election, where Kari Lake, a longtime television newswoman in Arizona with a dynamic personality and the strong support of President Trump, somehow lost her campaign for governor to the Democrat secretary of state, Katie Hobbs, who didn’t campaign at all.

Some strange things happened at the polls in Phoenix (Maricopa County) and Tucson (Pima County) with the ballots in 2022, and it seemed to be a continuation of the kinds of things that had happened in these two places two years earlier, in 2020.

Arizona was one of six states that national Democrats had included as part of their multistate plan to steal the election from Donald Trump and hand it to Joe Biden. Rudy Giuliani, who represented President Trump at hearings before the states, described this as a “common plan” and a “conspiracy” using Democrat-controlled cities in these states — cities that are controlled by the Democratic Party and where law enforcement is also in Democrat hands.

Tucson, where Nancy Guthrie disappeared, is one of those cities. In other words, Tucson was part of the Democratic Party conspiracy to steal a presidential election — an enormous crime with implications for the entire world.

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One person in particular had information that pointed to pre-planning by local Tucson Democrats to pull off the election theft.

Phil Waldron, a retired U.S. Army colonel who had begun studying strange anomalies in elections in 2018 and continued with the 2020 election, presented the information in testimony at a hearing before Arizona legislators in December of 2020. On the screen, he showed and read out loud an email that had been sent to state legislators and also the Department of Justice that was astonishing in its detail and its claims.

The anonymous sender wrote that he had been invited to a Democratic Party meeting in Pima County on September 10, 2020, two months before the presidential election, where an individual he didn’t identify announced that 35,000 votes would be added to every Democratic candidate on the ballot in Pima County, including candidates for federal office (meaning Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden). The specifics were quite interesting:

“When I asked ‘how in the world will 35,000 be kept hidden or from being discovered,’ it was stated that ‘spread distribution will be embedded across the total registered voter range and will not exceed the registered voter count, and the 35,000 was determined allowable for Pima County based on our county registered voter count.’”

He said someone at the meeting also stated:

“total voter turnout versus total registered voters will determine how many votes we can embed. This embedding will auto-adjust based on the voter turnout.”

The person who sent the e-mail said that he was invited to the meeting by the Democratic Party – presumably meaning the Pima County Democratic Party – and that no cell phones or recording devices were allowed. When he asked if this had been tried before, the presenter had said that yes, it had been done in judicial retention races since 2014 and that the way it was done would be impossible to detect unless a candidate spent a great deal of money to contact every voter and ask how they’d voted.

(Click here to read the full story that I wrote on this in 2022.)

Tucson is the county seat of Pima County and is the largest reliably Democrat city in Arizona.

But in 2016, the Pima County sheriff, Chris Nanos, who’d been appointed to the position a couple of years earlier when the long-time sheriff passed away, lost his re-election race. It wasn’t even close. Nanos, a Democrat, got just 44 percent of the vote compared to 56 percent that went to the Republican – a 12-percentage-point difference. A pretty big deal for an incumbent sheriff to lose an election this badly. But there was a good reason.

As the Arizona Daily Star described it, an FBI investigation into the misuse of public funds had “swirled around” Nanos, with his chief deputy indicted on seven felony counts of theft of federal funds that were meant for crime-fighting. All of the major law enforcement organizations endorsed the Republican challenger, including the Pima County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, the Tucson Police Officers Association and the Pima County Corrections Officers Association.

Fast forward four years to 2020 and there was Chris Nanos, running again for sheriff, trying to get his old job back.

As a Democratic candidate in Pima County, it’s likely Nanos was at that Pima County Democratic Party meeting in Pima County on Sept. 10, 2020 (or at least knew about it) and that he was at least a passive participant in the plot to steal the races in Pima County for Democratic candidates. It would be strange, after all, if he hadn’t been informed about it. He was the Democrat candidate for sheriff. He was on the ballot. And he wanted to win: He wanted to be the sheriff again.

Nanos did in fact defeat the Republican sheriff in the 2020 election after an “injection” of 143,100 votes in Maricopa and Pima counties combined suddenly appeared in the total vote count at 8:06 p.m. on election night, according to Phil Waldron, who testified that it was not possible for the machines to process such a large batch of votes at once, and that they are only capable of processing 3,000-5,000 ballots at a time.

Nanos did get that extra 35,000 votes, it seems, in a race that saw him win with 51 percent of the vote, defeating the Republican sheriff, Mark Napier, who he’d lost to in 2016 by 12 percentage points.

And now, in 2026, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos is in charge of the Nancy Guthrie investigation.

What can we say about a sheriff who would participate in or at least allow the theft of an American presidential election to be carried out in the county in which he was running for sheriff, and the county in which he’d been sheriff? This is no small matter. Election theft is an enormous crime as it destroys representative government and puts a nation of free people under the thumb of a few tyrants.

A sheriff who would allow such a massive crime to occur under his nose would be a sheriff who would probably be open to participating in other schemes.

As I was writing this story, and looking into who Chris Nanos is, the Arizona Republic broke a story about Nanos lying on his online resume about his past employment with the El Paso Police Department, stating that he’d left the job two years later than he actually had — a lie to cover up the fact that he’d resigned “in lieu of termination.” He also seemingly lied about having been promoted to detective while in El Paso. The Arizona Republic said they could not confirm that he had in fact been promoted to detective. Nanos had gone from El Paso to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department in Tucson.

What we have, then, is a dishonest person serving as the top law enforcement officer in Pima County and a law man who may have participated in a conspiracy to steal an election, to help Democrats.

Did he also participate in a conspiracy to help the Democrats exposed in the Epstein files?

“Participating” could just mean keeping up appearances … and dropping bits of information to reporters every day to keep the Nancy Guthrie story in the news. It did stay in the news, and was the top story in America for a good three weeks. And then, about a week after the story died down, we launched a war on Iran. A strange sequence of events!

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