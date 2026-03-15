Crossroads Report

Crossroads Report

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Michael Srite's avatar
Michael Srite
Mar 15

The porch video is probably a red herring and one of the tidbits dropped by Nanos for distraction and to occupy the minds of millions for days, including mine. Total nonsense.

Savannah's husband may have arranged and paid for the abduction, as you suggest, but wow, how could Savannah have lived with such a cruel low-down murdering scumbag for many years, unless she's of a similar character and possibly an accessory to the crime?

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2 replies by Margaret Menge and others
Bridget Faria's avatar
Bridget Faria
8dEdited

Side note: I’ve read that January is the biggest rating month. Guthrie disappeared 2/1. Savannah it seems was being pulled from assignments and was fearing the loss of her job. Staff loved that she was away as she’s become awful to work aside.

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