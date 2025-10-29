I knew the story of Benjamin Franklin and his son. But until the other night when I read a long footnote in a book published in 1857, I didn’t know the details about what happened and so I didn’t understand how profound was the break between them, and how painful for both.

Benjamin Franklin was a delegate to the Continental Congress from Pennsylvania and was, by the 1770s, already a person of renown in the colonies as the author of Poor Richard’s Almanac. He was also known for his scientific experiments, as everyone well knows, and for inventing the Franklin rod. Thomas Jefferson is one of those early Americans who installed a Franklin rod on the roof of his home, Monticello, and said that it was the thing that had protected the home from a lightening strike and fire.

Franklin was one of the senior members of the Continental Congress, and was 70 years old in 1776 when the Declaration of Independence was signed, while Thomas Jefferson was 33 and John Adams was 40.

He had just one son, William Franklin, who was illegitimate and whose mother is unknown. He was raised by his father, Benjamin Franklin, and by Franklin’s common law wife.

Portraits of Benjamin Franklin (l) and his son William Franklin (r).

Here’s some background on William, from a footnote in the 1857 biography “The Life of Thomas Jefferson” by Henry Randall, and the story of why he was estranged from his father:

William Franklin was the last Royal Governor of New Jersey. He was born about 1731 — was made Post Master at Philadelphia, Clerk of the Colonial Assembly, etc. — became a captain in the French war [French and Indian War 1754-1763] and distinguished himself at Ticonderoga. Lord Fairfax, without solicitation from any quarter, appointed him Governor of New Jersey in 1763. When the difficulties arose between the Colonies and Great Britain, Gov. Franklin, from the beginning, acted the part of a determined Loyalist. In 1775 he was declared an enemy of his country, and sent a prisoner to Connecticut. In 1777 he applied to General Washington for leave to visit his sick wife, who was but a few miles distant. The Commander-in-Chief forwarded this request to Congress, and that body declined to give its permission. His wife, it would seem, attributed this rigor to his father, Dr. Franklin. She died in 1778, and it was recorded on her monumental tablet in St. Paul’s Church, New York, that, “compelled to part from the husband she loved, and at length despairing of the soothing hope of his speedy return, she sunk under accumulated distresses, etc.” Gov. Franklin was exchanged in 1778, and little is known of him for the rest of the war. In 1784 he made overtures of reconciliation to his father, and received the following reply: “I am glad to find that you desire to revive the affectionate intercourse that formerly existed between us. It will be very agreeable to me; indeed nothing has ever hurt me so much, and affected me with such keen sensations, as to find myself deserted in my old age by my only son; and not only deserted, but to find him taking up arms against me in a cause wherein my good fame, fortune, and life, were all at stake. You conceived, you say, that your duty to your King, and regard for your country, required this. I ought not to blame you for differing in sentiment with me in public affairs. We are all men, subject to errors. Our opinions are not in our power; they are formed and governed much by circumstances; they are often as inexplicable as they are irresistible. Your situation was such, that few would have censured your remaining neuter, though there are natural duties which precede political ones, and cannot be extinguished by them. This is a disagreeable subject; I drop it. And we will endeavor, as you propose, mutually to forget what has happened relating to it as well as we can.”

But Benjamin Franklin would not really forget what had happened, and in his will dated five years after the above words were written, he bequeathed to his son some land in Nova Scotia, his father’s books and papers and the debts due to his father. And these words were added — “The part he acted against me in the late war, which is of public notoriety, will account for my leaving him no more of an estate he endeavored to deprive me of.”

Benjamin Franklin died in 1790 at the age of 84.

William’s son, Temple Franklin, had accompanied his grandfather, Benjamin, to Paris where he was serving as the first American representative in France after the Revolution and charged with negotiating the Treaty of Paris. He returned to the United States with him and was his assistant in old age and saw to getting his autobiography published after his death.

William lived in England for the rest of his life, never returning to America after the Revolution. He only saw his father once more, when Benjamin Franklin stopped in England on his way back to the United States from France in 1785.

William Franklin died in 1813.

Henry Randall wrote this at the end of the long footnote about Benjamin Franklin and his actions concerning his son:

To those who would judge harshly of Washington and Dr. Franklin for permission being refused to William Franklin to visit his sick wife, we would simply say they should study closely the inside history of that truly horrible struggle, before they pass rash judgements on those whom the world has never impeached of personal cruelty. Such refusals were common. They were regarded as imperatively necessary by wise men who understood all the facts; and they will be so regarded now by wise men who go back to investigate all those facts. They were necessary to prevent unscrupulous and most dangerous abuses of parole, and they did not half retaliate the hellish severities and abuses of the same kind practiced on the other side, principally through, and at the instigations of, ‘Tories.’ No country can withstand, for any period, overwhelming and cruel invasion, where the rules of civilized warfare are not enforced by retaliation. But let no superficial judge of character, deceived by Dr. Franklin’s smoothness and his pliability in little matters, again pretend that he lacked iron resolve when the occasion demanded it!

Share

Leave a comment