I was surprised to read in one of historian Gordon S. Wood’s books on the American Revolution that the war had actually begun in the summer of 1775 with the Battle of Bunker Hill, a full year before the Declaration of Independence was signed in Philadelphia.

And sure enough, George Washington was appointed as general to organize a fighting force soon after that battle, in July of 1775. A few months ago I was looking at online copies of the Virginia Gazette from that year and actually chanced upon the news item announcing this.

But then I was surprised again to read a long discussion of this topic in an old biography of Thomas Jefferson published in 1857 and to learn that in fact, even after the Declaratory Act and the Stamp Act, and the skirmishes at Lexington and Concord and the Battle of Bunker Hill, most of the leading minds in the colonies were still not convinced of the need for separation from Britain and there was no open talk of revolution.

The events in Massachusetts were rebellion, for sure. But not war. And revolution was not a forgone conclusion. Not at all.

Here’s historian Henry Randall, writing in “The Life of Thomas Jefferson,” published in 1857:

“That sentiments of loyalty and affection towards the parent country could survive Lexington and Bunker’s Hill, may now seem a matter of astonishment; but we forget, after almost a century of separation and self-government — after becoming accustomed to institutions and associations so different — after the formation of an entirely new class of ideas in the science of government, and an experience which has demonstrated the success of those ideas — the innumerable ties of blood, language, literature, legal and social institutions, which linked our forefathers to the land from which they sprung. The sentiment of loyalty to constituted authority, is ever strong in considerate, and perhaps is natural to elevated, minds. And the warmer sentiment of patriotism, common to all men, included in the bosoms of our ancestors England as well as America. Great Britain was their country as much as America … Their pride, their prejudices, and their affections were with the Anglo-Saxon race — their fathers and brothers.”

In July of 1775, the Second Continental Congress sent a second petition to the King of England, asking for a redress of grievances. The first had not been answered and so they were giving it another try.

The humility of the tone of this second letter “disgusted” the bolder members of the Congress, according to Randall.

In addition to its listing of grievances, it included this sentence:

“We solemnly assure your Majesty that we not only most ardently desire the former harmony between her [Great Britain] and these Colonies may be restored, but that a concord may be established between them upon so firm a basis as to perpetuate its blessings uninterrupted by any future dissensions to succeeding generations in both countries…”

Thomas Jefferson wrote in his book Notes on the State of Virginia: “It is well known that in July, 1775, a separation from Great Britain, and establishment of Republican Government, had never yet entered into any person’s mind.”

It would be four more months before this changed.

On Nov. 9 of 1775, at the Second Continental Congress in Philadelphia, a letter was received and read out loud. The letter was from Richard Penn and Arthur Lee, who had delivered the second petition to King George. It stated: “no answer would be given.”

No answer. No reply to their pleadings.

They’d been snubbed!

This refusal by the King to answer such a humble plea showed the bolder members of the Congress, including Jefferson, John Adams, Samuel Adams, and Richard Henry Lee, that there was no real choice — or, as Henry Randall put it: “their only choice was between entire independence and subjugation.”

That winter, the King opened Parliament by denouncing the colonists as rebels who were trying to establish their own empire, and recommended strong action be taken to counter them.

In December, Parliament passed the “Prohibitory Act” — a declaration of war, more or less, that allowed the confiscation of American ships and cargo and confiscation of ships from all nations found in American ports. It also allowed British commanders to seize American crews and force them into service with the British navy. Conscription. It also assigned all future negotiations between the Colonies and Britain to two commissioners, to be sent to America accompanied by British troops — cutting off all appeals and communication with the King and Parliament.

With this, the British Empire began preparing for war. Lacking the recruits needed for such a large effort, they turned to France. The answer was no. Then they went to Russia. Also no. Then they went to Germany — or, more accurately, to four German states, and the answer was YES.

“…And thus, a foreign horde, unacquainted with the language of Englishmen, as ignorant and uninterested in the merits of the controversy as the horses they rode, or the cannons they pointed, were sent by one to subjugate another portion of the British realm!” writes Randall.

As news of this reached the Colonies in the winter of 1775-1776, attitudes began to shift.

“Not only the bold, but the moderate began now to see the real alternative before them. And at a critical moment the remedy, and the path to it, were pointed out by a master hand.”

Whose?

The master hand of Thomas Paine.

“‘Common Sense’ was published by Thomas Paine, and a more effective appeal never went to the bosoms of a nation. Its tone, its manner, its biblical allusions, its avoidance of all openly impassioned appeals to feeling, and its unanswerable common sense were exquisitely adapted to the great audience to which it was addressed; and calm investigation will satisfy the historical student that its effect in preparing the popular mind for the Declaration of Independence, exceeded that of any other paper, speech, or document made to favor it, and it would scarcely be exaggeration to add, than all other such means put together.”

Common Sense “went like an arrow which pierces the centre of the target. Its effect was instantaneous and tremendous where it was addressed.” (Randall)

Gen. Charles Lee wrote to Gen. George Washington that it had convinced him “of the necessity of separation.”

Washington wrote in a letter to a Joshua Reed on Jan. 31, 1776: “A few more such flaming arguments as were exhibited at Falmouth and Norfolk, added to the sound doctrine and unanswerable reasoning contained in the pamphlet ‘Common Sense,’ will not leave numbers at a loss to decide on the propriety of separation.”

“Common Sense” went through multiple printings in America and France.

“The world rung with it,” wrote Randall.

** Common Sense was published 250 years ago this month, on January 10, 1776.

Here is my edition of “Common Sense” that I have kept since college, when I had to read it for one of my political sciences courses. I’ve carried it around with me for many years, on my moves to several different states. After reading what Henry Randall said about it, I decided to open it up again and read a few pages.

On the first page, Paine tells us that “government even in its best state is but a necessary evil.”

Have you read “Common Sense?” What did you think of it?

