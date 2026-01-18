Crossroads Report

candisallwein@gmail.com
Jan 20

Have just ordered a copy of Common sense, John Locke, Fed Papers and took an online class on Biblical Citizenship. Participating in local politics this election cycle. We must do our part

TriTorch
Jan 18

Here's the basic premise in the founding of the Enlightenment Model of the US: Rights were given to you by your Creator, not by your government. Your government didn't give them to you so, they can't take them away. Furthermore the 9th Amendment to the Constitution makes these guarantees explicit. If any person in the government tries to take them away anyway, despite lacking any authority to do so, they are traitors to the citizens and must be treated as such.

A common misconception regarding the US government is that it is not the case that they start with total power and authority and the Constitution then subtracts from those powers. Under the Constitutional Principle of Enumerated Powers and despite common wisdom, the government actually starts with zero power. Powers are then granted (Enumerated) by the Constitution. This means that our Natural Rights such as the right to Privacy or the right to Free Speech do not need to be explicitly granted to the populace - we have them by default. (The Bill of Rights, while unnecessary, is a constant reminder of these exquisite qualities as well as an invaluable educational tool.) What it does mean is that the government cannot violate those rights unless the ability to do so is explicitly granted by the Constitution - which in those cases it is not.

That’s all there is to it. Not many things are more genius in their brevity—We hold all of the cards, they serve at our indulgence. Any power or action not explicitly granted by, We The People, the government cannot legitimately wield or execute. When they do so anyway, it is our civic duty to evict and convict them. When we fail to perform this task…

Every last person in the Federal Government works for us and on the whole they’ve collectively, abjectly invalidated themselves by abrogating their duties, for breaking and trampling all over every oath of office, for committing every crime we have a law for, and for subjugating us—meaning we do not have legitimate leadership and instead have a bunch of criminals masquerading as our government.

For too long we've sat back, relaxed, and let the government police itself, and by doing so have given the wolves the keys to the hen house while naively expecting - in our blissful ignorance - for the Chickens to be in good hands...

Those Chickens have been and are being slaughtered, and the time has come for us to put those wolves in prison and to take back what is ours.

Despite what the government at every level wants badly for you to believe, you do not serve them. They serve you.

