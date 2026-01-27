It’s immediately apparent when reading older history books that the writers were not constrained by the same rules most writers impose on themselves today.

They celebrated, exhorted, chided and exalted. They heaped glory on the glorious and scorned the evildoers.

They weren’t trying to stay out of the way of the story. Why should they?

They didn’t attempt to keep it bare bones and just pile fact upon fact while withholding any editorial comment. Why would they want to do that? By allowing their emotions to enliven the page, they could breathe life into the story and make the reader feel himself swept up into the events of history, and see with his mind’s eye the great drama of the events as they unfolded, knowing who deserved admiration and who deserved reproach.

This is how the historian Henry Randall writes about the American Revolution and the months leading up to it in his three volume biography “The Life of Thomas Jefferson,” published in 1857 — with feeling, with exhortations and exclamation marks!

I was particularly struck by what he wrote about Thomas Paine’s pamphlet “Common Sense,” which was published 250 years ago this month:

"We confess we have no sympathy with Mr. Paine’s religious views. If his personal character was what it is most commonly alleged to have been (though it is now said that there has been a good deal of exaggeration, and even out and out invention, on this head), there was much in it that no man can admire. But concede all the allegations against him, and it still leaves him the author of ‘Common Sense,’ and certain other papers which rung like clarions in the darkest hour of the Revolutionary struggle — inspiriting the bleeding, and starving, and pestilence-stricken, as the pen of no other man ever inspirited them. Whatever Paine’s faults or vices, however dark and crapulous the close of his stormy career, when he is spoken of as the patriot, and especially as the Revolutionary and pre-Revolutionary writer, shame rest on the pen which dares not do him justice! And shame, also, ought to rest on the most cursory narrator of the events which heralded the Declaration of Independence, who should omit to enumerate the publication of ‘Common Sense’ among them!

Note the two sentences in a row punctuated by an exclamation point. No writer of history today has the guts to use two exclamation points on the same page, much less to conclude two sentences in a row with exclamation points. He would think it too gauche, unsophisticated to the point of embarrassing.

And note the shaming of any and all who didn’t do Thomas Paine the justice of mentioning his name when describing the events that took place in the American colonies in the run-up to the Revolution.

Randall is passing moral judgement and doing it with no apologies and no equivocation. He’s not just the writer. He’s the evangelist, the stern father, the strict teacher of our grandparents’ era.

Here we sense a kind of person almost unknown among American academics today — an intellectual who has moral courage and is confident in his use of it.

Randall was actually not a professor. He wasn’t a trained historian at all, but had received a classical education and also earned a law degree. He was a politically active Democrat in New York State, where he was elected Secretary of State in 1851 and served until 1853.

His biography of Jefferson could actually be considered the only authorized biography of our third president as Randall is the only biographer who had the cooperation of Jefferson’s family members. In particular, Jefferson’s grandson Thomas Jefferson “Jeff” Randolph spent a great deal of time with him sharing information and also documents.

Henry Randall’s biography of Thomas Jefferson was for many years the most well known biography of Jefferson.

In the 20th Century, historians Dumas Malone and then Merrill Peterson were the most prominent Jefferson biographers. Both were professors of history at the University of Virginia. Peterson wrote what became known as the best single-volume biography of Jefferson, entitled, “Thomas Jefferson and the New Nation,” first published in 1970. It’s a wonderful biography, and the writing is of a richer and freer quality than in most modern works of history. But it doesn’t come close to the high-spirited prose of the 1800s from a writer like Henry Randall, who cajoled and scolded and exalted, leaving the reader no doubt who truly deserved our deepest admiration, and why.

Share

Leave a comment