Crossroads Report

Crossroads Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pete Carlino's avatar
Pete Carlino
3d

They didn't hold back on their political cartoons back then either.

Reply
Share
Eric Rasmusen's avatar
Eric Rasmusen
3d

For sure. HIstorians are like journalists who can skip all the boring stories and go straight to the most interesting and important ones.

If only they realized this!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Margaret Menge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture