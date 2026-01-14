The American Academy of Pediatrics is trying desperately to stop the dramatic changes in public health policy taking place under Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

This week, the AAP filed a motion asking the court to step in immediately and cancel the changes recently made to the CDC’s childhood vaccine schedule, restoring seven vaccines that were removed: for Covid-19, Flu (two kinds), Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Rotavirus and Meningococcal.

It’s also asking the court — the federal district court in Massachusetts — to cancel the next scheduled meeting of the CDC’s advisory committee, called ACIP — the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. All committee members appointed in the Biden administration were fired by Kennedy on June 9, 2025 and replaced by an extraordinary ensemble of physicians and scientists, including Dr. Robert Malone, who have questioned the rationale used to approve vaccines in the past and started trimming down the vaccine schedule, voting at their December meeting to remove the Hepatitis B vaccine. The vaccine had been given to all babies at birth even if the mother had tested negative for the disease. The other changes to the schedule were announced on Jan. 4, and were done to comply with President Trump’s order to review the entire childhood vaccine schedule and compare it with the childhood vaccine schedules of peer nations.

The changes left 11 vaccines on the schedule recommended for children from birth to 18, whereas there were previously 72 doses of 18 different vaccines.

AAP is asking the court to immediately reverse the changes to the schedule and restore the vaccine schedule to the way it was in April of 2025.

A Feb. 13 hearing is scheduled on this request for an injunction, and also on the request to stop the Feb. 24-25 ACIP meeting from taking place.

The AAP originally filed its suit against Kennedy and HHS last summer and has amended it twice to address continuing changes at the health agency.

Other plaintiffs on the suit include the American Public Health Association, the Infectious Diseases Society of America, the Massachusetts Public Health Alliance, the American College of Physicians, the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine, and three “Jane Does” — unnamed individuals.

HHS, in asking the court to toss the case out, wrote that none of the plaintiffs had shown that they’d been harmed by Kennedy’s actions. The first Jane Doe had claimed that she suffered harm because, after Kennedy’s directive last summer removing the recommendation for pregnant women to get Covid-19 vaccines, the decision whether to get another vaccine while pregnant “weighed” on her.

But such psychological consequences do not show concrete harm and so “do not confer standing,” HHS said in its motion to dismiss the case, adding that the weight was also lifted from Jane Doe 1 when she gave birth.

The AAP and the other organizations that are plaintiffs on the suit allege:

Interference with the standard of care; Harm to medical practices; and Injuries to members’ patients.

Of particular interest is the AAP’s claim that the changes in the vaccine schedule have led to “vaccine hesitancy” among patients, which has “caused physician members to spend more time counseling patients about the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccines that, in turn, diverts time and resources from other patients.”

HHS wrote in response to this: “But counseling patients about Covid-19 vaccines and addressing alternative information is part of being a healthcare provider; it is not an injury that establishes standing.”

This particular complaint that pediatricians will have to spend more time with patients, as a basis for the claim of injury, did not go unnoticed.

The AAP has consistently advocated for the elimination of all religious exemptions to state vaccine mandates, and four states do not allow them: California, Connecticut, Maine and New York.

Meanwhile, several members of ACIP said at the December meeting that they think there should be no vaccine mandates at all — and that the United States should follow the lead of many European nations where vaccines are recommended but never mandated for school attendance.

