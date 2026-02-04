Alan Dershowitz, criminal defense lawyer and the Felix Frankfurter Professor of Law, Emeritus, at Harvard Law School, was Jeffrey Epstein’s attorney and brokered the 2008 plea deal that allowed Epstein the lightest possible sentence for raping girls: just 13 months in a private suite with work release so he was free during the days.

Is Alan Dershowitz the real Epstein connection to the Mossad?

The Epstein files that were released by the Department of Justice last Friday include a report of a person who told the FBI in October of 2020 that he or she “shared phone calls” with Alan Dershowitz and Jeffrey Epstein and had knowledge of Dershowitz hanging up with Epstein and immediately getting on the phone with the Mossad to relay what Epstein had just said to him.

The person giving the information is referred to in the report as a Confidential Human Source (CHS). This person says that he or she “shared phone calls between Dershowitz and Epstein during which he/she took notes. After these calls, Mossad would then call Dershowitz to debrief.”

The source goes on to say: “Epstein was close to the former Prime Minister of Israel, Ehud Barak and trained as a spy under him” and that “[Ehud] Barak believed Netanyahu was a criminal.”

The last line in the paragraph is: “CHS became convinced that Epstein was a co-opted Mossad Agent.”

It’s not known what this person’s relationship to Dershowitz was, whether he or she was a legal associate of Dershowitz or a personal secretary or something else.

It seems likely, however, as this person has an FBI agent who is referred to as “the handling agent,” that it had been confirmed that he/she had close contact with Alan Dershowitz and was in a position to know the information he/she was relaying to the FBI.

A report of a communication between an FBI handler and a Confidential Human Source (CHS) about attorney Alan Dershowitz.

In 2020, at the time the report was taken, there was speculation in the alternative media that Epstein was a Mossad agent.

But Dershowitz has said in interviews that he was not, that the Mossad would not work with him. But if the reports of the phone calls are true, it sounds as though the Mossad, Israel’s top intelligence agency, communicates directly with Dershowitz.

Dershowitz is of course the defense attorney who got OJ Simpson off the hook after he stabbed his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman to death in the courtyard of her condo in 1994. He explained ten years after that acquittal in an interview with PBS that there are “many levels of truth” — not just a single truth, saying basically that the “ultimate truth” of whether or not OJ stabbed Nicole and Ron Goldman to death was not the most important thing.

Dershowitz is also the attorney who in 2008 got the sweetheart deal for Jeffrey Epstein after he raped minors as young as 14 repeatedly in his home on Palm Beach. That deal, signed off on by then federal prosecutor Alex Acosta, involved no one telling the victims that a deal was being cut with Epstein. It also involved giving four young women who worked for Epstein and lured the underage girls to his home only for them to be assaulted and often raped, immunity from prosecution. For Epstein, the punishment was that he spend overnights in a private jail suite at a low-security facility called the “Stockade” at the Palm Beach County Fairgrounds, where his cell door remained unlocked. He was free during the days, and was allowed to spend 12 hours a day at his office in West Palm Beach while deputies stood guard outside. It was later reported that many young females came and went from the office during that time, indicating that Epstein was able to continue his same sex-soaked lifestyle even while serving a jail sentence!

(In the category of nothing is as it seems, this was not actually probably an office at all. It was a building Epstein had rented out to house a nonprofit science organization that never had its nonprofit status affirmed by the IRS).

Dershowitz boasted about getting that very good deal for Epstein, a deal that resulted in Epstein going on to abuse (rape) many more underage girls, who were usually lured to Epstein’s home on the island of Palm Beach by another girl or woman telling them they could make a quick $200 by giving a nice man a massage. They targeted unsophisticated girls, often those from lower-income homes, who lived in the western suburbs of Palm Beach County. Most had never been on the island of Palm Beach before, and had no knowledge of who Jeffrey Epstein was. One woman who worked for Epstein said some of them would arrive at Epstein’s home wearing their school uniforms.

Alan Dershowitz has said he first met Jeffrey Epstein in 1996, on Martha’s Vineyard. He traveled on Epstein’s plane and visited him at several of his homes, including the house in Manhattan and the Palm Beach house. One of Epstein’s household employees, Juan Alessi, has said that Dershowitz visited the Palm Beach home four or five times a year, staying for two or three days at a time. During this time, Epstein was reported to have had minor females in and out of the house on a daily basis, for “massages” that turned into sexual assaults.

Virginia Guiffre said consistently for years that she was trafficked by Epstein to Dershowitz and that she had sex with Dershowitz “at least six times” — the first time when she was about 16. She said that Dershowitz was around Epstein “frequently” and was so comfortable with the sex that was taking place “that he observed me in sexual activity with Epstein.”

Alan Dershowitz accused Guiffre of lying for years, saying he never had sex with any girls at any of Epstein’s properties, and saying his wife travels with him everywhere he goes.

But this has been contradicted by the testimony of Epstein’s housekeeper, Alfredo Rodriguez, who was there when Dershowitz visited the Palm Beach home and said Dershowitz was there without his wife and in the presence of underage girls.

Also, employees of Epstein’s have testified that girls were being brought in to Epstein daily, and often up to three times a day at his home in Palm Beach, for massages and sexual activity, making it difficult to believe Dershowitz could have been there and not noticed anything.

Virginia Guiffre’s attorneys noted in a motion that when Jeffrey Epstein was asked in a deposition about whether Alan Dershowitz was involved in any criminal activities at any of his properties, he pleaded the Fifth, with the attorneys writing that an “obvious adverse inference could be drawn that Dershowitz was, indeed, involved in Epstein’s crimes.”

Below is the full listing provided by Giuffre’s attorneys of reasons that they found her story credible:

Some Americans are under the impression that Alan Dershowitz was cleared of any wrongdoing in connection with Jeffrey Epstein and specifically found to be innocent of the things that Virginia Giuffre alleged — the statutory rape of underage girls.

But that is not the case.

For years, Dershowitz pursued an aggressive strategy of calling Giuffre a liar and a prostitute and going after Giuffre’s lawyers to try to have them disbarred(!) for simply bringing the suit against him. This led to the lawyers, Bradley Edwards and Paul Cassell, filing a defamation suit against Dershowitz. Ultimately, the parties entered into a settlement agreement, with Virginia Giuffre writing a statement saying she may have been mistaken about Dershowitz.

The Epstein files released last Friday show that Alan Dershowitz himself was suggesting the wording of that statement in an email to attorney David Boies, who was representing Giuffre at that time:

Virginia Giuffre died last year on April 24 at the age of 41, leaving behind three children. She was found deceased in her home in western Australia, where she’d been living, and her death was reported to be a suicide.

The month before, in March of 2025, Giuffre had reported that she’d been in a serious car accident — specifically, that she was hit by a school bus when she was in her car and and as a result of her injuries, had gone into renal failure, with only days to live.

Her book, “Nobody’s Girl” was published posthumously last fall.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre

Alan Dershowitz now makes his home in Miami. Despite his close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and the fact that he is the one who orchestrated the plea deal that saw Epstein charged with just one count of prostitution instead of statutory rape, he often appears on Fox News and other news channels as a respected legal expert.

In the motion for summary judgement in the defamation case against him, attorneys Bradley Edwards and Paul Cassell quoted Dershowitz from his own book saying that when you don’t have the law or facts on your side, you “argue your case in the court of public opinion.”

“Dershowitz followed his own prescription and took his defense to the court of public opinion where he had an audience willing to ignore both law and facts,” they wrote.

Alan Dershowitz has proven to be a master of the media, disarming his interviewers with what almost sounds like candor until you realize it’s chutzpah and then come to a second realization that it’s actually shamelessness. He somehow has always managed to sidestep and skip over all attempts by interviewers to pin him down on anything.

Even the most outrageous statements, such as saying that Virginia Giuffre was a prostitute and still is a prostitute today (as of 2019) simply because she’d filed a civil suit against him, did not elicit a suitable response from the Channel 10 Miami interviewer, who just limply questioned whether that was an appropriate term to use. (What if his wife were being called a prostitute on live television? Would he have been able to muster a more appropriate response to this outrageous slander?)

On Dershowitz’s ties to Israel, he not only doesn’t deny them, but has admitted he’s been working for Israel for more than 30 years, telling podcaster Kim Iversen in 2023 that he’s been working for Israel since before she was born. It’s not clear whether this means he works for Israel on specific cases and issues, or is on a retainer, where he’s paid a monthly fee, or gets a consulting fee, or has some other arrangement whereby he is paid by the state of Israel to defend its interests and advocate on its behalf.

On allegations that he abused underage girls, Virginia Giuffre was not the only one to accuse him. Maria Farmer, a painter in New York whom Jeffrey Epstein had supported, and who was the first woman to call the FBI and report his abuse of young girls, also said that she was forced to have sex with Alan Dershowitz when she was underage.

There is also a third woman who claims she was made to have sex with Dershowitz when she was 22 and living in New York, and has signed an affidavit to this effect, saying that Epstein lent her out to Dershowitz and to other men.

Dershowitz has claimed that he can disprove these allegations but it’s not clear how, and what that proof would be.

